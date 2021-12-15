On behalf of everyone at Minnesota State College Southeast, I would like to congratulate the Winona Post on your 50th anniversary! While newspapers across the country have struggled, the Winona Post has prospered, always clear in its focus on local news and in-depth reporting.
Congratulations are also due on the recent redesign of your website, making it more appealing, easier to read, and easier to navigate. This extends your impact far beyond the local area. All this, and your publication is provided free of charge to the public; delivered to doorsteps in the nearby area and available online without a paywall. This is a profound benefit to the community you serve.
Like Minnesota State College Southeast, you’ve grown and changed over the past decades. We even share in common a name change along the way (more than one, on our part!). Your thoughtful coverage of higher education issues over the years has helped us tell our story, and we are grateful.
Today, the Winona Post is positioned to thrive and grow in the next 50 years, and we look forward to your continued success!
