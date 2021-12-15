Congratulations on the Winona Post’s 50th anniversary.
Local newspapers are an essential element of a community’s ability to thrive by sharing local news, events, births, deaths and editorializing when opinions are needed to clarify a course of action.
This the Winona Post has always done.
Now in its 50th year it has also matured into the Digital Age, creating a web-based news organization that reflects in social media what is also on its printed pages.
The value of a local newspaper is incalculable to a community. In a world of constant 24 hour, seven days a week news bombardments on social media; the stability of a local newspaper is a constant reminder of the world we live in on a daily basis. Friends, neighbors, schools, churches, businesses and local units of government all are reflected in the pages of the Winona Post.
The Winona Post has survived and thrived for 50 years in this ever changing world of varying forms of communication. It is refreshing to see the Winona Post still being delivered to your front door knowing it will be filled with local news.
