Congratulations to the Winona Post on its 50th anniversary! As a lifelong Winona resident who was interested in community issues and public service from a young age, I can still recall reading the “Shopper” around the house when I was a kid. It is a testament to the strength of the paper’s reporting and its dedication to our community and the region that it is still going strong – particularly with the challenges many local newspapers across the country are facing. The team at the Winona Post should be incredibly proud of the reputation they have built, and I am looking forward to the next 50 years!
From: Minnesota State Senator and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller
