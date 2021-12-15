Congratulations to the Winona Post on its 50th anniversary! As a lifelong Winona resident who was interested in community issues and public service from a young age, I can still recall reading the “Shopper” around the house when I was a kid. It is a testament to the strength of the paper’s reporting and its dedication to our community and the region that it is still going strong – particularly with the challenges many local newspapers across the country are facing. The team at the Winona Post should be incredibly proud of the reputation they have built, and I am looking forward to the next 50 years!