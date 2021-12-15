Congratulations to the Winona Post and Publisher Patrick Marek on celebrating your golden anniversary! For 50 years you have been a backbone for the Winona civic community, keeping the welfare of its people at heart by printing information that is fair, accurate and meaningful. I wish you all the best now and in the future. Blessed are you!
