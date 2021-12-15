In Saint Mary’s 110-year history as an institution of higher learning, remaining faith-based has been core to our educational mission. This has not wavered. As John F. Kennedy once said, “The goal of education is the advancement of knowledge and the dissemination of truth.” Thus, as a Lasallian Catholic university, we take this goal seriously as we nurture and guide students to be ethical leaders who exemplify character as they pursue the truth in all things.
It is in this light that we congratulate the Winona Post on its 50th anniversary. We celebrate the similarities between our two institutions of long-standing, particularly our shared pursuit of helping people learn truth. We appreciate the Winona Post’s dedication to offering an array of perspectives while providing balanced coverage about our community. We thank them for sharing important information and bringing stories to life for readers.
Saint Mary’s is a proud member of the Winona community, and as such we are grateful to the Post for including us in their coverage. Whether a student feature, athletics coverage, an opinion piece, a new academic program, or news of campus improvements, your reporting on us (and the other educational institutions in the area) clearly affirms the importance the Post sees in higher education.
A community is strongest when we share ideals for the common good and pursue values aligned to achieve this, always with an eye to respecting the dignity of each person and with hope for a better tomorrow. In this spirit we offer hearty congratulations to publisher Mr. Patrick Marek (a Saint Mary’s alumnus from the class of 1979) and the Winona Post for being stalwart members of the Winona community. We look forward to what the next half century holds for all of us, together.
