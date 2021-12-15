As the president and CEO of the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, I value the partnerships that we have with many different businesses and community leaders in the region. Patrick Marek and his team at the Winona Post are one of the partnerships that we cherish and utilize often. Whether we have an upcoming event to promote, a press release to celebrate, or a story that we are interviewed for, the respect and service that we receive are truly exceptional. The Winona Post is a bedrock in our community for which we are very grateful.
It isn’t often that we have a chance to celebrate longevity, and this celebration is rooted in integrity and passion as it takes both to endure the test of time. Print journalism and advertising are a vital civic staple and the Winona Post continues to foster a sense of community, empower the informed, preserve the right of free press, record daily snapshots in history, and produce original, quality news. Thank you, Patrick, and Winona Post team for all that you do! We appreciate you and we congratulate you on 50 years of being awesome!
