As one of the few centenarian organizations in the Winona community, we at Winona Health know what it takes to re-invent, evolve, and adapt over time and remain strong. Community means something special to us and it includes connection, integrity and focus.
Personal and organizational life happens in the context of our families, friends and neighbors, and there is deep importance to keeping this in mind, especially in the current state of disruption we all face. Everywhere, it seems, organizations, and by extension the people in them, are bought, sold, traded, merged or subsumed as a matter of business. And that has an impact on communities, especially rural communities. Thus, it is quite a feat for organizations to celebrate significant anniversary milestones these days.
We congratulate the Winona Post on its 50th anniversary of dedicated efforts to ensure news, events, business happenings, opinions, and other information relevant to our community is available to us all. Like many industries, the newspaper field has faced significant changes and challenges. Our community’s voice is something we all value, and the Winona Post continues to share that voice while telling the developing story of Winona. And everyone loves a good story.
