Congratulations to the Winona Post for 50 years of local reporting! Through thick and thin, through flood and drought, the Shopper (as it is so affectionately known) has helped Winonans stay informed since 1971.
Every Wednesday I await the sound of the thud on my porch step. I peer out the window to see a delivery person striding to the next house. I bring the paper inside, take off the orange wrapper, and flip through the pages for info that is pertinent to my job as mayor of Winona.
Then I re-read it. I too wanna know who won and lost this past week, who got engaged, who received a donation and who unfortunately shed their mortal coil.
Every week, there’s someone who’s proud of their kid on the front page or part of a local nonprofit that received a donation. Every week, there’s someone who’s achieved a feat great enough or said something loud enough to land in the Winona Post. Every week, the Post has touched lives.
Thank you to the original proprietors, the Edstroms, and to Patrick Marek for keeping the “Shopper” alive all these years. Thanks to the editors, reporters, support staff and delivery people for 50 years of keeping us in the loop. It’s that loop that helps us remember that we’re all friends, co-workers, patrons and ultimately neighbors who make-up the community that we live in.
