Congratulations to the Winona Post on your 50th birthday, from your friends at Winona State University!
Like all birthdays, this milestone offers us the opportunity to reflect on the past: on the history of the Winona Post and its many contributions to our community.
Since 1971, the Winona Post has been a vital information source for residents across the region. From covering issues in government and promoting community events to highlighting local athletic teams and profiling its leaders and citizens, the Post has worked diligently to promote the essence of Winona and what it means to be part of this community.
Our two organizations have both have spent many years serving the Winona community. We share a common mission to improve our world through learning, making Winona a great place to live, work, and learn.
It’s impressive that the Winona Post has remained such a stalwart purveyor of the written word at a time when many news organizations are struggling to find their path. I attribute this record of success to the talented and tenacious publishers, editors, writers, salespeople, press operators, and other contributors who have upheld the Post’s mission to serve its readers with in-depth reporting and inspiring features.
As you celebrate 50 years of success, you have every reason to be proud of your past and excited about your future … and so are we.
From one institution improving our world to another, we thank you for your impact and service. Best wishes for your continued success over the next fifty years from all your friends at Winona State!
