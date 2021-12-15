To our friends at the Winona Post: Our team at WNB Financial would like to extend a well-deserved congratulations to the Winona Post as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. Since 1971, the Post has tirelessly reported on local news, events, and community happenings, and we’ve truly admired your commitment to keeping Winona informed.
Further, we’d like to congratulate Patrick Marek for continuing the newspaper’s legacy. With his unwavering dedication to the Post’s roots and his ongoing innovation, the newspaper has grown and thrived.
Please join us as we say congratulations on this great achievement! For 50 years, WNB Financial has enjoyed a valuable partnership with the Winona Post, and we thank you for all you do for our community.
