Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Windy...thunderstorms likely, some strong early will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.