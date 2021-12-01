Margaret Rita Gandyra, 74, of Arcadia, died peacefully at home under the care of Gundersen Home Hospice on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
A funeral service for Margaret was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Church with Pastor Jon Cox officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Burial was in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, North Creek, in rural Arcadia. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.