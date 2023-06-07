Sarah “Sodie” Golish-Turnmire, 84, of St. Charles, died on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Cottagewood Senior Living in Rochester, Minn. Sara was born on September 11, 1938, in La Crosse, Wis. Services to remember Sarah will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in St. Charles with the Reverend Sarah Walker Brown of Pilot Mound Lutheran Church officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pilot Mound Cemetery. www.hofffuneral.com.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Rich in history, Briarcombe mansion for sale
- After design tweak, Masterpiece Hall's historic permit approved
- Police blotter
- Remembering Baby Angel, still searching for answers
- Ex arrested on suspicion of murder in Kingsbury case
- New options for police, fire stations to be shared Monday
- Holien Memorial Scholarship winners announced
- Winona School Board offers Berzinski superintendent job
- Are Lewiston sinkholes an issue for manure digester site?
- Winona School Board rebuts Native group's dissent
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.