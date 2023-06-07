Sarah “Sodie” Golish-Turnmire, 84, of St. Charles, died on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Cottagewood Senior Living in Rochester, Minn. Sara was born on September 11, 1938, in La Crosse, Wis. Services to remember Sarah will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in St. Charles with the Reverend Sarah Walker Brown of Pilot Mound Lutheran Church officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pilot Mound Cemetery. www.hofffuneral.com.