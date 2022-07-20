Families of all shapes and sizes are invited to join Happy Dancing Turtle’s Nature Nora for outdoor nature walks. Nature Nora hosts these hour-long leisurely walks, observing nature and sharing fun facts. During June, three walks are scheduled at the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge: Thursday, July 28, at 4 p.m.; Saturday, July 30, at 10 a.m.; and Saturday, July 30, at 11:30 a.m. The same program will be offered each date.
“In summer, the beauty is in the details! We walk past so many small amazing creatures each day, often not noticing they’re there,” stated Nature Nora. Cost is $5 per family and includes take-home activities and resource recommendations. “Topics will vary based on conditions and phenology,” Nora said. “These walks are rain or shine events! Please come prepared for the weather!” In the event of severe weather cancellation, refunds or rescheduled dates will be offered. Registration is required; go to bit.ly/FamNatureWalks. Other walks will be scheduled during August, locations to be determined. Please go to fb.me/e/2tky42wNn to learn more.
Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs, and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change. Learn more at happydancingturtle.org.
