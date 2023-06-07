Barbara E. Hill, 66, of Winona, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Sauer Health Care in Winona. Private family services will be held. Please visit www.watkowski-mulyck.com for online condolences and a complete obituary, when available. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
