How to react to emergency vehicles in a construction zone

With the construction of the Mankato Avenue/Highway 43 roundabouts going on into the foreseeable future, Winona Area Ambulance Service Director of Operations Andy Teska shared advice on what to do if an emergency vehicle needs priority access during and after construction.
Teska said that if a driver can’t pull over in a construction zone, they should keep driving until it’s safe to pull over. “If you can, find a spot to safely pull off to the side,” he said. “We can pass by you, but we don’t want people to just — ‘Oh my gosh, there’s an ambulance’ and wind up in a construction zone, because that’s dangerous, too.”
Teska also said that getting to emergencies and getting people to the hospital is going to be a little more stressful during construction but emergency medical services will try to find alternate routes.
Teska said that drivers should be paying attention to the road during and after the project to help avoid accidents. “You can’t be distracted while driving,” he said. He continued, “Pay attention to the signage because your phone isn’t going to have the answer once the roundabouts open up because they’re going to be out of date.”
After the completion of the roundabouts, if a driver finds themself in a roundabout while an emergency is in progress, Teska states that drivers should not stop in the roundabout and continue driving through it. “In a roundabout, in a two-lane roundabout especially, we want you to continue through the roundabout,” he said.
Teska hopes that the roundabout projects will reduce serious accidents at the intersections, but will take some adjustment. “It’s going to require people learning something new,” he said. He continued, “We’ve been part of so many accidents there and serious accidents, fatalities even, and that’s what this project is here to reduce.”