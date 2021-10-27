In this series originally published in 2001 and 2003, Saint Mary’s University alum and Winona Post Publisher Patrick Marek explored the origins of the Ghost of Heffron Hall, the college’s enduring ghost story. In 1967, an inventive edition of the school newspaper helped popularize the legend (see part three), and the real events of Bishop Heffron’s attempted assassination and Father Lynch’s death (see parts one and two) lay the backstory for the supposed ghost. Part four recounts later embellishments to the tale that made it fit for a campfire fright. Happy Halloween!
