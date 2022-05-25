The Winona Post seeks a detail-oriented copy editor/editorial assistant to help process and proofread submitted content, from letters to the editor to press releases. This part-time position may be done remotely. The copy editor/editorial assistant would work 10 hours a week, including a shift from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and a flexible schedule for two-hour shifts on each of the other weekdays.
Job responsibilities:
- Answer emails and file press releases, photos, letters to the editor, obituaries, and other submitted content.
- Proofread submitted content to correct grammatical and spelling errors, format copy, and follow AP and Winona Post style.
- Upload submitted content to winonapost.com.
- Ensure online and print copy is free of errors.
- Meet deadlines for filing submitted content and proofreading.
Required qualifications:
- Strong knowledge of English grammar
- Attention to detail
- Professional written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to work under deadlines
Preferred qualifications:
- Familiarity with AP style
- Experience in writing or editing
- A bachelor’s degree
- Customer service experience
- Familiarity with Mac computers
- Familiarity with Google Drive
To apply, email a cover letter and resume to Editor Chris Rogers at chris@winonapost.com.
The Winona Post is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, age, or veteran status.
