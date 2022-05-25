The Winona Post seeks a detail-oriented copy editor/editorial assistant to help process and proofread submitted content, from letters to the editor to press releases. This part-time position may be done remotely. The copy editor/editorial assistant would work 10 hours a week, including a shift from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and a flexible schedule for two-hour shifts on each of the other weekdays. 

 

Job responsibilities:

- Answer emails and file press releases, photos, letters to the editor, obituaries, and other submitted content.

- Proofread submitted content to correct grammatical and spelling errors, format copy, and follow AP and Winona Post style.

- Upload submitted content to winonapost.com.

- Ensure online and print copy is free of errors.

- Meet deadlines for filing submitted content and proofreading.

 

Required qualifications:

- Strong knowledge of English grammar

- Attention to detail

- Professional written and verbal communication skills

- Ability to work under deadlines

 

Preferred qualifications:

- Familiarity with AP style

- Experience in writing or editing

- A bachelor’s degree

- Customer service experience

- Familiarity with Mac computers

- Familiarity with Google Drive

 

To apply, email a cover letter and resume to Editor Chris Rogers at chris@winonapost.com.

The Winona Post is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, age, or veteran status.