The Winona Post, an award-winning, family-owned newspaper with 22,000 readers in beautiful Winona, Minn., seeks a motivated reporter to write in-depth local news and compelling features. Located on the Mississippi River, Winona is home to three colleges, an array of outdoor recreation opportunities, art events like Great River Shakespeare Festival and Mid West Music Fest, and plenty of fun to experience and write about.
This reporter will cover city government, features, and crime and take photos, working Monday through Friday and covering some evening meetings and occasional weekend events. This is a full-time, temporary position running from May 15, 2023, through April 30, 2024. Pay dependent on qualifications.
Successful applicants will show strong writing and verbal communication skills and an ability to analyze different sides of issues. Applicants should have related writing experience. Familiarity with AP style, and some photography experience is preferred. A valid driver’s license and reliable vehicle are required. To apply, please send a resume, cover letter, three writing samples, and three photography samples if applicable to chris@winonapost.com.
The Winona Post is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, age, or veteran status.
