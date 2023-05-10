How long have you been a nurse and how long at Winona Health?I have been a nurse for a little over a year now, and I have been working at WinonaHealth since February 2023.
What drew you to nursing?
The thought of being able to help people for a living is what drew me toward nursing. As I grew up, I learned that my grandmother worked in a neonatal intensive care unit for years, which also inspired me, but plainly put, I love babies and I love working with babies. Through college, I knew that I eventually wanted to work in labor and delivery. I wanted to be the person who was there for someone during one of the most difficult and rewarding times of their life. Experiencing the gift of life is what continues to make me enjoy being a nurse.
What’s your favorite thing about being a nurse?
My favorite thing about nursing is the simple fact that I am immensely impactingsomeone's journey and that I have the power to transform someone's experience byhow I treat and care for them.
If you could tell your younger self something, what would you say?
One of my biggest challenges as a nurse is the learning process. Nobody ever learnseverything all at once. I would remind myself daily that you learn as you go and it is OK to not know something and to ask for help. I would tell my younger self to always ask more questions.
How do you take care of yourself?
I try to go to the gym as often as I can and I stay active by stretching, going for a walk or a run outside. I keep moving. I eat healthy — for the most part! I also try to relax on my days off because taking care of my mental health is just as important as my physical health. I also get lots of sleep!
Why Winona Health?
I lived in Texas and one of my friends was moving up here for a job at Winona Health. I was also looking for a change, and she told me there was an opening for a Family Birth Center nurse. I applied, was interviewed by an amazing nurse and was offered the position. It’s been wonderful. Compared to my previous position, the training at Winona Health has been far more extensive, and I felt more comfortable performing my nursing duties after orientation. I felt like the community of nurses at Winona Health were there to help guide me to where I needed to be and I wasn’t simply filling a position. I felt like I could ask questions and ask for help, whereas in my last job, I found that to be a little more difficult.
