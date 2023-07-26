73, of Winona, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at his home. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Burial with military honors will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
