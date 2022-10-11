Arthur Joel Kanz, 54, of Winona, passed away on July 1, 2021, in La Crosse, Wis. A private family burial will be held. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life on Friday, October 14, at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview — www.hofffuneral.com.
Latest News
- Winona Friendship Center programming
- Homer Church Gospel Hour Oct. 16
- Miss Winona program hosts Designer Purse Bingo Fundraiser
- Hidden Valley Fire members complete 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
- Harvest House to hear from Catholic Worker
- Steamboat Days presents donation to Ready Set School
- Winona Catholic Worker hosts ‘De-escalation’ talk Oct. 16
- Ashley Furniture donates $280K in robotics for K-12 students
Most Popular
Articles
- Winona man charged with felony domestic assault
- WPD investigating sexual assault
- Police blotter
- WSHS inducts four into Hall of Fame
- Motorcyclist seriously hurt, driver ticketed in crash
- Police: Man pulled gun over dog-walking dispute
- LaVerne "Butch" J. Jr., Feuling
- Meyer’s version of integrity
- Winona to borrow $3M for Masonic, fire truck, elevators
- Winona to identify new sites for police-fire station
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.