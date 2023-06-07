Harland P. Knight, 93, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Benedictine – St. Anne Campus in Winona. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Pleasant Valley Church in Winona. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Rich in history, Briarcombe mansion for sale
- After design tweak, Masterpiece Hall's historic permit approved
- Police blotter
- Remembering Baby Angel, still searching for answers
- Ex arrested on suspicion of murder in Kingsbury case
- New options for police, fire stations to be shared Monday
- Holien Memorial Scholarship winners announced
- Winona School Board offers Berzinski superintendent job
- Are Lewiston sinkholes an issue for manure digester site?
- Winona School Board rebuts Native group's dissent
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.