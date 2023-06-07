Harland P. Knight, 93, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Benedictine – St. Anne Campus in Winona. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Pleasant Valley Church in Winona. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.