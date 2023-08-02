Jacob A. Kulig, 92, of Independence, died on July 30, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Independence, with Father George Thayilkuzhithottu officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with military honors presented by the Sura-Wiersgalla American Legion Post #186 will be in the church cemetery. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.