Left turns onto side streets aren’t allowed in the Mankato Avenue construction zone in Winona after Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) closed them off yesterday evening to accommodate a new phase of construction. State officials said the restrictions will likely run through October.
Now, only right turns from Mankato Avenue onto side streets are allowed, and motorists seeking to turn left will have to drive past their destination, turn around, and come back the other direction to turn right. The change affects side streets Bruski Drive, Parks Avenue, Frontenac Drive, and Riverbend Road.
The move comes as crews are wrapping up work on the western half of Mankato Avenue and preparing to switch traffic over to the western side of the road in order to rebuild the eastern side.
MnDOT told motorists to follow these directions and the map above:
- If you are going southbound and you want to go east onto Bruski, Riverbend, and Frontenac, you will have to go south to the Highway 61/43 roundabout and come back north and turn right onto your desired street.
- If you are going northbound and you want to go west onto South Parks Avenue, Riverbend Road, or North Parks Avenue, you will have to take a right turn at one of the intersections going east, go around the block, and travel west straight across Mankato Avenue.
