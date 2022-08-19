Local COVID cases were up in Buffalo County, flat in Winona County, and down in Trempealeau County in the latest reports. Also, Winona Health announced that the new Novavax COVID vaccine, which uses different technology from previous COVID vaccines — technology that has been used for decades to make many other types of vaccines — will be available at walk-in clinics on August 30 and 31.
Winona County - medium
In Winona County, there were 77 confirmed infections the week of August 13, the latest data available. That is on par with 73 cases the previous week, and down from 89 cases two weeks prior. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, and the CDC COVID activity level remains at medium.
Trempealeau County - medium
Trempealeau County saw 45 new cases this week, down from 62 the week before, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths, according to the county health department. The CDC activity level dropped from high to medium.
Buffalo County - high
Buffalo County had 20 new cases this week, up slightly from 17 last week. The CDC activity level rose from low to high. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths, according to the state.
