Local COVID cases were down slightly in the latest reports, and new Omicron-specific COVID vaccine boosters are now available in the Winona area.
Winona County - medium
Winona County had 60 confirmed COVID cases the week of September 3, the latest data available from the Minnesota Department of Health. That is down significantly from 92 cases the week before. One county resident was hospitalized for COVID, and there were no new deaths, according to the state. The CDC COVID activity level is medium.
Trempealeau County - medium
Cases also fell in Trempealeau County, where there were 35 cases this week, down from 45 last week and 75 two weeks ago, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported. There were no new hospitalizations and no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is medium
Buffalo County - low
COVID infections were stable in Buffalo County, with 16 this week compared to 15 last week. There were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Omicron boosters available
New COVID boosters designed to protect against the predominant Omicron variant are now available locally. According to the federal vaccine finder, vaccine.gov, the new Pfizer and/or Moderna boosters are available at Winona Health, Hy-Vee pharmacies in Winona and St. Charles, and the Winona Walgreens. Gundersen Winona Campus expects to have the new boosters on September 19. Visit vaccine.gov and select the search filters for “newly authorized bivalent” boosters for more information.
Winona Health Director of Pharmacy Services Jill Ender said the boosters will be available starting Monday in the primary care department on weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Pfizer boosters are available for those 12 and up, the Moderna boosters for those 18 and up. Both are open to anyone who has completed the primary series of any COVID vaccine, whether it’s Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or something else, so long as it’s been at least two months since their last vaccination, Ender said. People who have recently had COVID can get boosters as long as they are out of isolation, she explained Ender added, “Even if they have had COVID, we recommend getting the booster because you can be reinfected.”
