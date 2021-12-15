by CHRIS ROGERS
Fran and John Edstrom were still finding their way in life when it all started. Just two years into their marriage and fresh off a stint in Seattle — the rain didn’t suit them — they landed back in Winona in fall of 1971 with nothing to do but return to jobs they didn’t care for: John teaching high school and Fran bookkeeping for Peerless Chain. As Fran recalls, someone at the Hal Leonard Music Store suggested, “Why don’t you do an advertising flyer for the downtown?”
“We didn’t know anything,” Fran said. “We were so naive we thought we could sell this advertising and keep the money and the Daily would print this for us. They told us, ‘Go fly a kite.’”
At that point, the idea was just a one-off flyer, but as the young couple searched for a someone who could print the handbill, they came upon the newly founded Rochester Shopper. The idea of a free, ads-only paper seemed like a brilliant business to the young Edstroms. “It seemed to us that they were rich,” Fran said, laughing at her former self. The Rochester Shopper later went out of business.
So Fran and John launched their own pennysaver, the Winona Shopper, on Nov. 3, 1971. The first editions of the Winona Post featured ads from local businesses for Electrolux carpet cleaners, the latest musicians offering nightly entertainment at the Hot Fish Shop’s Fisherman’s Lounge, and cutting edge personal electronic calculators from the Winona Typerwriter Co. The Shopper offered free classified ads to their new readers, who sent them in in droves for everything from eight-track players to purebred sows. “Dear Friends, we would like to thank you for the great response to our free classified advertising offer, and especially those who called or wrote in their congratulations on our first issue,” the Edstroms wrote.
During the Christmas shopping season, local businesses were happy to advertise with the fledgling paper, but when the long freeze of January and February rolled around, the money started to dry up. Things got desperate. “John came home late after work and sat down at the kitchen and said, ‘We have to stop,’” Fran recalled. “I think we owed around $10,000.” The couple was on the verge of bankruptcy.
“He said, ‘I don’t see any way we can pay this back,’” Fran continued. “I said, ‘John, I just read an article that 80 percent of businesses that go out of business in their first year could have made it if they hung on a little longer. What does it matter if we owe $10,000 or $100,000?” Either way, they would burn so many bridges they would have to leave town, Fran figured. So she told John, “I think we just have to keep going and try to think of ways we can make money so we can pay this back.”
One of John’s favorite uncles, Ev Edstrom, sat down with the young entrepreneurs to go over their business plan and give them some advice. John and Fran shared what they were earning and what they were paying for design, printing, and delivery. “Well, there you are are,” Ev said, as Fran recalled it in a 40th anniversary history of the Winona Post. “Just do all that yourself, and you’ll be making money instead of losing money.” Fran and John whined, “But we don’t know how.” Ev retorted, “Learn. You’re smart.”
Just figure it out, Ev told them, and so Fran and John began the challenging journey of doing just that. Fran looked over the shoulders of graphic designers at the Rochester Shopper and started doing layout herself. They looked around for other printers, and the two even tailed postal carriers to get insights on the most efficient way to run delivery routes.
It would take a tiff between John and another printing company to spur the Winona paper to buy its own presses in 1977. John asked one of the Shopper’s graphic designers, “Hey Mike, how would you like to run a press?” “Oh, sure,” he answered. The company that sold the press sent a trainer to Winona for a week. “Then he left and we had to run it ourselves,” Fran said. “We had to learn everything, absolutely everything,” she added.
What was that like? “Actually, it was kind of thrilling,” Fran said. “We both really like a challenge. So it was really cool to learn something and actually have it work.” She recalled another business executive in town once complaining, when facing a major challenge, that he was never taught what to do in that situation in business school. “You’re never going to learn this stuff in school,” Fran said. “You have to learn your business yourself.”
Columns, public service announcements, and smatterings of sports and entertainment news rounded out the ads in the early 1970s Shopper — John started his famous Vikings football columns in 1974 — but it wasn’t until 1978 that the Edstroms launched the Winona Saturday Morning Post and the editorial content of the paper truly began to grow. The Saturday Morning Post had long-form features on everything from the cultural milieu of livestock auctions to histories of Winona blizzards, along with local sports, movie reviews, columns from legislators, and John’s first editorials.
Fran and John hired Patrick Marek part-time in 1978, who was then still in college at Saint Mary’s, to write Bowler of the Week profiles and other sports and news articles. “I confess I didn’t take Bowler of the Week as seriously as I probably should have,” Patrick admitted. The young college student, who had spent most of his time in Winona thus far on campus, didn’t understand the significance to locals. “In those days in Winona, bowling was huge. If you were Bowler of the Week it was a big deal.” People still have their Bowler of the Week articles framed, he added. Patrick came to realize, he said, “In theater, there’s no small parts, only small actors. I feel like that’s what it’s like as a reporter. Every story has something interesting, so that was my job to get the reader inside there, to get them excited.”
In the 1980s the paper began to truly come into its own. Fran and John hired Patrick full-time in 1980, and they started adding more writers. The Wednesday Shopper and the Saturday Morning Post combined in 1982 to become the Winona Shopper and Post, and the paper began its first local government beat reporting in 1983.
“We covered School Board, City Council, cop shop, and County Board,” Fran said. “And then people starting
responding to our coverage, and then it got to be fun. It was like, ‘Oh, wow, I really understand what being a newspaper is. It’s being a community builder.’” She continued, “All of a sudden, it wasn’t just a way to compete or write, but we really started to develop a philosophy about media and local media and what it should do. We told our reporters we wanted people to be able to pick up our paper and know just about everything they needed to know to be a participating member of the Winona community and society.”
By the mid-80s, the paper was full of hard news, features, music and entertainment reviews, youth hockey updates, Elk of the Year announcements, and school fundraisers. Letters to the editor poured in, and Fran even wrote some cooking and travel features under the pen name Jacque Aulotte (rhymes with “chocolate” in a French accent). “It’s not fun if you can’t have fun, if you can’t make jokes and have something a little frivolous,” she said.
While Fran as editor was filling out the pages, John and Patrick were out making sales calls. “[John] took me under his wing and everywhere he went, I went with him, and I learned a lot from him,” Patrick recalled. Sales and advertising were brand new to the young Marek, but he said, “With sales and reporting, the number on thing you can have is an everlasting curiosity. If you’re a reporter and you’re calling somebody, you’re curious about them. You want to know what made them do the things they’re doing. When I call a store, it’s the same thing. What makes their store? What makes people want to shop there?”
Around 1986, Patrick left the Post to become sales manager and eventually general manager at KWNO radio station. “John was not happy that I left,” Patrick said. “He was angry. But you know what, we liked each other so much, so he couldn’t stay angry with me. So we had lunch together all the time and we did a couple shows together, KWNO and the Post.” Eventually, in the early 90s, John convinced Patrick to come back, this time as the head of the sales.
All the while, John was writing the Post’s longest running series, the Viking View columns. For John, analyzing football was a passion. “It ruined my life,” Fran said. “We had to watch every single game.” John would get fired up and yell at the TV when his team lost, she said, “But he loved it. He studied it. He watched it over and over again. He bought books and magazines about football. We could never do anything on Sunday. We practically had to plan our children’s baptisms around whether the Vikings were playing.”
“[John] would record the game or have me record the game, and then he’d watch it like three times and take notes,” Patrick said. “He’d notice things, like more penalties for this guy. I’d say, ‘John, just watch the game!’ But that wasn’t his style.”
Patrick continued, “In those days, the Vikings loved having journalists come down, even us from little Winona.” Patrick and John would show up at training camp and get exclusive interviews with players. “We’d have lunch with them and we could get on the field before practices,” Patrick added.
John was also famous for his editorials, often acting as a champion of fiscal conservatism and a skeptic of government spending, but also an advocate for conservation, historic preservation, and local, small business. “He really felt strongly about things. So he would never temper his writing,” Fran said. She sometimes had to rein him in, but she added, “When he was writing editorials, we had a lot of letters to the editor, and they were interesting ones.”
As John became more and more busy with managing the business, Fran found that if she wanted to have editorials, she would need to write them. John pushed her to overcome her initial hesitations and encouraged her to make her points fully and clearly, Fran said, adding, “He was a very good editor.”
Fran developed a powerful voice on the opinion page, writing both assertive editorials and columns, sometimes funny, sometimes deeply personal. “The personal things I wrote because it’s a small town. Everyone knows everything about you anyway. So why not tell everyone how you feel about it?” she said. “Everyone knew I had breast cancer before I got the test back, so I thought, why not write about it?” At that time people were rarely open about having breast cancer, a far cry from the awareness it receives today, she noted. “With [my son] Jake’s suicide,” Fran said, “I just thought, it would be a good thing — that this is something that can happen and you should be aware and look for signs in your kids of depression, in anyone.”
In 1991, the paper dropped the “Shopper” from its name and became simply the Winona Post. The Post had, by now, won dozens of awards from the Minnesota Newspapers Association, Independent Free Papers of America, and other state and regional organizations for its reporting, design, and editorials. It was and continued to be a launching pad for many talented writers.
In the late 90s and in the 2000s, big box retailers, and later internet shopping, began to change the business landscape in Winona and across the country dramatically, with many of the mom and pop shops that had been the lifeblood of the early Winona Post closing up shop. John and Patrick had to adapt and change their focus, Fran said.
Patrick credited the Post’s ability to survive to a few factors. “The Edstroms never lost site of the quality of the reporting,” he said. Where newsrooms across the U.S. were slashed, the Post retained its reporting positions. “The other thing was to hit every household with a newspaper that is free of charge,” Patrick said. “Luckily, we it every household with a great product. If people put an ad in, it tended to work,” he added. When subscription-based papers began offering all of their content online for free, suddenly their print product became worthless, he stated. “At the Post, the focus was always on our print product, and the website backs up the print product,” Patrick explained. Finally, John always made a point to diversify his advertising base, with a mix of big advertisers and lots of small ones. Big advertisers are great, but if they suddenly go away, the paper can’t be too dependent on them, Patrick explained.
“For years and years, people like to look down on the Post. ‘Oh, the Shopper. It’s free,’” Fran said. “Now it’s like we were geniuses to have a business model that has survived the internet.”
In 2012, John died at age 65 from lung cancer. “[John] had such a brilliant mind,” Patrick said. “I still miss him … I think when he died that was a huge, huge loss for Winona.”
John had been a student of many languages, and his longtime hunting partner, friend, and Packers columnist, the late Dave DeLano, wrote at the time, “Sometimes Johnny and I would have conversations in Spanish over several cervezas until we got to the point where neither of us made a whole lot of sense, at which time we regrouped back to English … Johnny and I didn’t agree at all about which football team to cheer for on Sunday and we occasionally had political differences, too.” DeLano continued, “But we never really got mad at each other. … It was a great relationship with lots of mutual respect that kept us close all these years, and I miss my friend dearly already. R.I.P, amigo.”
In 2014, Fran sold the paper to Patrick, who was then the Post’s advertising director. “It was a sad moment for me, I’ll tell you. It was my life,” Fran said. However, she explained, “I’ve struggled over the years with various health problems, and it just became clear to me and my kids that it was just too much.”
As many local businesses gone by can attest to, finding a new owner who will continue the success of a small business can be a challenge, and in 2014, Fran faced a choice. “If I wanted a really comfortable retirement, I could have sold [to a corporate chain] and made more money, but it was important to me that what John and I built remained local and viable.” She continued, “If I’d sold to Lee [Enterprises], they would have just dissolved it … I was fairly certain Patrick would continue running it the way we had run it.”
“I appreciate the opportunity that Fran gave me and the trust she gave me in taking over the reins, but don’t think I don’t call her and get her advice on things,” Patrick said. “Many times when I make a decision, I ask, what would Fran and John do? I try to use them as a compass, because I’ve been doing this for seven years and they’ve been doing it for 43 years.”
Where many other local newspapers around the U.S. cut staff, Patrick said, “I’m sure some people could come in and found some economies here … But when I looked at the economies, I saw the employees, and I have a soft heart, I just do. I know this is not a family, but to me it is a family, and it’s one I’ve been a part of for many years.”
“So I came in and tried not to change personnel. And I didn’t make a lot of changes to the paper,” Patrick continued. “There’s one area where I feel really strongly and that’s the Marek/Gary Evans rule,” he said, referencing his former journalism professor at Saint Mary’s. “A reader should look at any story and they should get both sides presented in a fair fashion, and when they get done they shouldn’t know how the reporter felt about it.” He added, “When it is a news story, like the Daley Farm or these other ones that are really hot, I feel really proud that we have both sides of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.