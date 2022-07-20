by CHRIS ROGERS
Sean Michael Emmons was sentenced last week to 12 years in prison for the 2021 murder of Eric Gaulke. Emmons pled guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year.
Emmons, a 38-year-old Red Wing, Minn., man, formerly of Winona, stabbed the 43-year-old Gaulke in the knee during a confrontation on September 11, 2021, in Winona. Gaulke did not receive medical care until two days later and died four days later.
Winona County District Court Judge Mary Leahy approved a lower-than-normal sentence in the case — 144 months instead of the 150-plus state sentencing guidelines recommend — due to a plea deal with prosecutors. Defense attorneys also argued that Emmons deserved a lower sentence because he played “a minor or passive role in the victim’s death,” citing witness reports that both men were fighting each other before the stabbing and a medical expert’s opinion that “it was highly likely the victim would have survived if he had sought medical treatment within a reasonable time.” Gaulke died from an infection in the stab wound, according to court records.
Emmons will get credit for nearly a year served in jail while his case was litigated, giving him just over 11 years to serve. He is eligible for parole after 2/3 of the sentence is complete.
