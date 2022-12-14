by CESAR SALAZAR
The city of Winona has shown time and time again that one of its biggest strengths is the community, and this year, Winona Volunteer Services (WVS) has taken in literal tons of food into its food shelf as part of its 2022 10 Days of Giving event. Winonans may have noticed stashes of food inside green barrels spread around the city, and now WVS and Merchants Bank have wrangled those barrels back to the WVS food shelf to give out next year to Winonans in need.
10 Days of Giving has been a Merchants Bank and WVS-sanctioned event for the community to donate foodstuffs for over 30 years. It features smaller events, such as a food drive with the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through Winona and a fish fry at the Eagles Club, to help support the 10 Days of Giving cause. WVS Executive Director Sandra Burke said it is the biggest food drive for the nonprofit every year.
“It was started 34 years ago by Greg Evans … who said, ‘Hey, let's help a food shelf with a local community food drive,’” Burke said. “It has grown every year after that, and what's so helpful to us is that they engage their bank employees to spearhead this community-wide food drive and get the rest of the community excited about donating.”
Coming out of COVID-19, Burke hopes that the WVS food shelf will collect 25-30,000 pounds of food and over $100,000 in cash donations. “I know last year we had about 28,000 pounds,” Burke said. “Years past, we would have maybe 38,000, closer to 40,000. At the same time, we’ve tried to educate the community to let them know that cash is really king, and it allows us to continue to buy food every week, and we can then gear it towards what the community says they’re looking for when they come to the food shelf.”
“Our main source of food is from our food bank partner, which is Channel One out of Rochester,” WVS Nutrition and Health Educator and Loading Dock Manager Jen Breitlow said. “So most of the time, we are either accepting food donations, or we are buying food from Channel One. Those are our main sources of food, but this food drive is a huge boost for us because then that's food that we don't have to buy from Channel One.”
Burke said that on the first day they started collecting the green barrels at the food shelf, they counted over 11,000 pounds of food. She also said there were over 100 green barrels out and about the city.
However, in the 21 years she’s been with WVS, Burke doesn’t know why the barrels are green. “Green seems to be our favorite [color] at Volunteer Services around here …,” Burke jokingly said, referencing the green walls of the food shelf. She added, “It may have been a leftover paint color somebody had, but green, to me, it's about agriculture. To me, it relates to food and eat your greens. So I can't give you the exact history on that, but they certainly have been green for the 21 years I've been here.”
“I just can't say enough about all of our fabulous volunteers that are volunteering their time; they are really the rock stars here,” Breitlow said. She continued, “We couldn’t do this without our volunteers, so the spotlight should really be on them.”
“It's just a godsend to our community to have the community support us,” Burke said. She continued, “We would not exist if the community did not value the services that we were providing others, and it's really because the community does support us that we're able to be here and pass out food for free to those who need it. So once again, thank you to the Winona community, for supporting us, for believing in our mission, and just for making this work possible.”
