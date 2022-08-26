by CESAR SALAZAR
Some businesses in downtown Winona are eligible to receive funds to expand or upgrade their facilities thanks to a new $1 million grant awarded by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) to the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce. The Winona Main Street Economic Revitalization Program aims to help invigorate development, increase the city’s tax base, and create and retain jobs in downtown Winona, according to city staff.
“This is a legislative program to revitalize our main streets, in a development way, post-pandemic,” Winona Area Chamber of Commerce President Christie Ransom said. “We want to help [businesses] build, rebuild, and continue to grow our downtowns, knowing that our downtown districts in communities of all sizes are really … the heartbeat of what economically grows and prospers a community.”
Businesses located within the boundaries of downtown — defined as Huff Street to Franklin Street and Fifth Street to the riverfront — are able to apply for the grant, according to city of Winona Development Coordinator Nick Larson. “We’re hoping that if it’s nonprofits, business owners, property owners, developers — they would go to the chamber’s website and fill out the application,” he said. “It is a competitive application; it’s not first-come-first-serve.”
Applications are open and businesses can apply until the chamber’s deadline on October 17, after which the city plans to have an assembled review team to go over the applications, according to Larson. He added that if the applications don’t sum up to $1 million, the city could potentially do a second round of awards to use the entire grant.
The grant would pay for 30 percent of eligible project costs, up to $750,000. Per the chamber’s guidelines, eligible expenses include repair or renovation of real property, building construction, landscaping and streetscaping, predesign and design, engineering, infrastructure, and related site amenities.
“The magnitude could be as simple as building restoration on the exterior to a complete renovation on an interior of a building, or new construction, such as some of the things we’re seeing in our downtown area,” Ransom said.
Ransom said that applicants must have the other 70 percent of funding secured to be eligible. The funding could be other grants, loans, cash reserves, or insurance proceeds, according to Larson.
Ransom said that ineligible expenses included the purchase of real estate, and completed parts of a project, but the uncompleted portions of a project are still eligible. Other ineligible businesses include businesses that are engaged in activities prohibited by federal law and gambling enterprises, and businesses involved in manufacturing, distributing, or selling sexually explicit materials, per the guidelines.
Other than ineligible businesses, the applications are open for essentially any downtown business, no matter how big or small. “It doesn’t matter as long as they fit within the downtown district and meet the criteria that they’re building or doing something in a development capacity, and meet the funding requirements,” Ransom said.
After the application period is closed, the city plans to have a review committee look through the applications and determine qualifications, eligibility, development, and impacts. Grant recipients will then have until the end of 2026 to complete their projects, according to Larson.
The Chamber of Commerce is planning to hold two informational sessions at its chambers from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on September 15 for potential applicants looking for more information on eligibility and the application process.
Interested Winonans can visit www.winonachamber.com/main-street-grant to learn more about the program and to apply. Larson added that he and Director of Community Development Lucy McMartin are also open to talking to anyone interested in the program.
“With some of the buildings that we have downtown and potential projects that people could come forward with; it’s exciting to see what kind of projects come to fruition throughout this funding,” Larson said.
“There are not very many communities in the state that were awarded these funds, and we have one of the largest awards,” Ransom said. “We’re very blessed and pleased about that and want to be able to use every dime of it in our downtown district. [We’re] encouraging people to take advantage of it while it’s here.”
