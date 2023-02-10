by CESAR SALAZAR
As part of the Winona Main Street Economic Revitalization Program, downtown Winona businesses could see a leveraged investment of over $18 million in renovations. The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce and city staff presented to city commissions updates on where the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) program stands in the city.
The Main Street Economic Revitalization Program is a grant of $1 million awarded to the chamber of commerce by DEED last year. The pilot program’s goal is to help invigorate development, increase the city’s tax base, and create and retain jobs in the downtowns of Minnesota cities by providing up to 30% of the funding toward renovation projects. Now, after a committee reviewed and discussed 35 applicants requesting more than $2.4 million, 22 downtown businesses are being recommended by the city and chamber of commerce to DEED to be awarded $961,000 towards their renovations.
Downtown — as defined as Huff Street to Franklin Street and Fifth Street to the riverfront for purposes of the grant — would see over $18 million dollars of investment out of the $1 million DEED grant, according to Chamber of Commerce President Christie Ransom. The $18 million investments would come from other funding sources, such as other grants, loans, cash reserves, or insurance proceeds.
Of the $18 million in private investment leveraged through the program, Winona Economic Development Coordinator Nick Larson said, “It’s a huge investment to our downtown area, especially when you look at the small geographical area of where these funds could be spent … That’s a large impact in that small geographical area.”
When deciding which requests to fund, the review committee took into account some of DEED’s criteria, such as project scope and timeline, job creation and retention, diversity of businesses and business owners, and increases to the tax base, according to Larson.
Of the 35 applicants, 13 applicants were denied as they didn’t fit the criteria set forth by DEED and the Chamber of Commerce; some businesses simply were over the 30% funding ask, some didn’t fit the business criteria, and some projects wouldn’t be moving forward any time soon, Larson said to the Heritage Preservation Commission on February 8.
But not all hope is lost for applicants who didn’t receive approval. As the grant program is a pilot program, Larson said there is funding for additional downtown revitalization grants in the future as part of Governor Tim Walz’s proposed bonding bill. If the proposed bonding bill is passed, additional funding could be allocated toward downtown renovations in the future, according to Larson.
City and chamber officials have not yet released a list of the 22 pre-approved applicants for the grant. “One of the things we’re waiting on is [that] a lot of this doesn’t become public until there are actual agreements signed between the parties,” Larson told the Heritage Preservation Commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.