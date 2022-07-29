by CHRIS ROGERS
Two-thousand five hundred fish, mostly trout, died in a fish kill on Rush Creek south of Lewiston on Tuesday, July 26, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). State agencies are investigating the cause of the fish kill, but suspect it was the result of human activity and noted that heavy rain on July 23 could have carried contaminants into the stream.
“Evidence indicates that this fish kill likely did not occur naturally,” an MPCA spokesperson wrote in a statement. “The [MPCA, DNR, and Department of Agriculture] have launched thorough investigations to look at all possible causes, including whether this was triggered by an extreme weather event.
“Field crews from the three agencies have collected fish and water samples and are analyzing results to help determine the cause of the fish kill. The fish kill was observed following heavy rainfall in the area on July 23. Such rainfall events are known to result in contaminated runoff to streams and rivers.”
This is at least the third major fish kill on popular local trout streams since 2015, when 9-10,000 fish died on the South Branch of the Whitewater River. In 2019, an estimated 1,500 fish died in Garvin Brook. In both of those fish kills, trout died from sudden and short-lived toxic conditions, and manmade contaminants carried into the river by heavy rains were suspected.
However, in both cases, state agencies were unable to determine what chemicals or conditions caused the fish kills, let alone what pollution sources might have been at fault. Numerous sources of agricultural runoff — from pesticide applications to fertilizer — and sewage runoff were investigated, but the results were inconclusive. In a report on the Garvin Brook fish kill, state officials said that determining the cause of a fish kill after the fact is extremely difficult because by the time field crews arrive to take water samples, the pollutants have already been washed away or diluted beyond recognition. “Real-time, automated water-monitoring equipment is necessary to isolate the cause,” the authors wrote. Such equipment does not exist on most streams in the state.
Minnesotans may report fish kills by calling the state duty officer at 651‐649‐5451 or 800‐422‐0798. The duty officer is available 24/7. Wisconsinites may report fish kills by contacting the local fisheries biologist or calling the DNR TIP line: 1-800-TIP-WDNR (800-847-9367).
