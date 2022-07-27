4-H teams up with Key Kids

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
First thing on a Monday morning, students in Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) Key Kids program are wide awake. Their giggles reverberate through the gym at Goodview Elementary Schools while they answer questions about the force needed to catapult mini marshmallows, then proceed to actually catapult the marshmallows.
The students are learning about force by making catapults in a program put on by Winona County 4-H. Key Kids and 4-H have partnered for this hands-on learning for about a year and a half. Students learn about a different topic during each session held by 4-H.
To make the catapults at this particular session, students used popsicle sticks, rubber bands and plastic spoons. Next, after making their catapults, they lined up by a chart to see how far they could launch their mini marshmallows.
“My favorite part is just seeing how much they learn,” Winona County 4-H Extension Educator Mika Miller said. “They’re using their hands. They’re building the kits. So my favorite thing is just seeing that knowledge spark when they get to do these creative activities, and not just being lectured at — more of a fun and non-traditional way of learning.”
“It’s fun activities for them to learn different skills,” Key Kids site lead at Goodview Lexy Peterson said. She added, “It’s making learning fun and engaging.”
Students Miles Miller and Dawson Smith agreed that they learned about force and making something, all while having a good time completing the activity.
Miller, who is going into fifth grade, said he learned about how to make a catapult and the force needed when using it. “The things we launched can go really far,” he said, adding that one of his marshmallows went behind a table. He would probably use the catapult again in the future, he said.
Smith, who is going into second grade, said he enjoyed having fun and learning how to make something. “I never launched a catapult before, so it’s new to me,” he said.
Miller hopes for the lessons to build on one another so students learn skills such as how to make observations and predictions, then carry those forward. For the catapults, students thought about how far their marshmallow would go, for instance. In previous months, students have built and launched bottle rockets, as well as conducted an experiment with Crisco and ice to learn how blubber insulates Arctic animals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.