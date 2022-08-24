by CESAR SALAZAR
City of Winona officials and staff are tentatively planning to construct a new police-fire station and community center project in 2024, according to the city’s latest Capital Improvements Program (CIP). The Planning Commission approved the newest CIP last Monday, and it is now headed to the City Council for a vote next week.
The current proposal for the project would see the East Rec Center (ERC) site demolished and a new joint police-fire station built on the block. The city would also seek to buy St. Stan’s school and establish a new community center to house the ERC and Friendship Center at that location. A majority of comments presented during the July 5 City Council public hearing urged the city to reconsider the plan.
Under the tentative CIP, the city is planning to spend approximately $40 million on the project, using a 50-50 split of state and local bonding, or loans. State bonding requires legislative approval, and local bonding would be repaid with higher property taxes.
According to City Manager Chad Ubl, the insertion of the project into the CIP is merely for internal planning purposes and it doesn’t mean that plans or funding are finalized. “The CIP is a planning document and we’re required to have the planning document,” Ubl said. “That planning document should illustrate, to the best of our ability, future projects the city has.” He continued, “It doesn’t mean that that project is moving forward, it doesn’t mean that that project has been funded, it doesn’t mean that the council has approved state bonding.”
Under the proposed CIP, the city is looking to request $15.5 million from state bonding and $15.5 million from local bonding for the public safety building, for a total of $31 million. For the community center, the city is looking to request $4.5 million from state bonding and $4.5 million from local bonding, for a total of $9 million. According to Ubl, those numbers were added as a placeholder, and the numbers were taken directly from the conceptual plans that were presented by consulting firms BKV and ISG earlier this year.
The city is tentatively planning to request state bonding in 2024. State bonding often requires more detailed plans to be presented, and the city would have to provide those plans by the end of summer 2023 to make the cut for 2024’s legislative cycle. Ubl said that the plans for the city aren’t final, therefore the requesting year and/or requested amount could change in the future.
When asked if the city would commission consultants to do more design work, Ubl said, “I don’t think we would allocate any funds for further design until we either officially [have a] 100 percent council-approved decision on location or if we were to move away from the East Rec location. If more research or studies are needed to be done on a different location, that’s really the only time I could see us [commissioning] any further design.” He continued, “... We still have to go through schematic, design, development, and construction documents. Those are the next steps before … a project was to move forward, and so I think we’re still at that conceptual design phase. I don’t see us moving on past conceptual until we're more solidified on a location.”
While city staff and officials said that a decision has not been made on a site, the city has primarily focused on developing plans for the ERC site.
Currently, city officials and staff say they are waiting to hear from St. Stan’s Parish on whether the church would sell St. Stan’s school before making any decisions about the project. According to Ubl, the Diocese of Winona-Rochester asked to postpone discussions about the acquisition of the school until later in September.
City Council members continue to discuss their thoughts in regard to the current proposal.
“Well, we don’t even know if this [proposal] is viable yet because it’s yet to be determined if the current St. Stan’s school can be acquired by the city,” City Council member Steve Young said in an interview. “That piece is yet to be determined.”
In terms of the current proposal, Young said, “That would be a good option for us.” He explained that the challenges that the city is facing for the project currently relate to space availability, funding, and department response times and that the ERC site has been the most suitable option presented so far. He believes that the city probably will need an entire block to accommodate the joint fire-police department. He also believes having a combined fire-police department is the best option to attract state bonding and make the project cheaper for Winonans.
In terms of space, Young said he did not want to displace any existing green space and parks, such as Gabrych and Sinclair parks, or families. In reference to developing the existing Central Fire Station block, he said, “There are nine properties there … We’d have to buy those people out, we would be displacing them, sending them into a challenging market for those people to buy homes — we’re reluctant to do that. Plus, you’re going to have an acquisition cost, you have to pay them for that, so that’s taxpayer money [we’d spend.]”
If the city were to acquire St. Stan’s school, Young said, “I would look very favorably upon building a combined fire-police station and recreation community center, as proposed.” He continued, “I’m not locked in, there could be other options for us to acquire land to have space.”
City Council member Eileen Moeller believes that the current proposal is not the proposal the community needs. “I’m not in favor of the current proposal as it is,” she said. Referring to a plan for a community center at the ERC, before the police-fire station was proposed, she continued, “... When we were just looking at the ERC, we had looked at this really lovely plan to renovate and add an addition that would have had space for all the current activities, as well as the activities at the friendship center.” She continued, “That was the conclusion they came to was that combined, real community center for all ages would be ideal. So we went forward looking at that plan, and I still think that’s a great idea. I think we shouldn’t be displacing all of the folks that use that space.”
Moeller said giving the fire and police departments a new space is still a high priority for her, but the facilities should be located at other sites or even possibly not having combined departments, as state bonding isn’t guaranteed. “I think we need to think more creatively: Do these really need to be in the same building?” Moeller asked. She continued, “I just really don’t think that this is the only option, and I think we owe it to the community to look for some other options.”
Moeller said that other options for the project could include the ones presented by BKV or ISG, but that having separate facilities would present a lot more flexibility as to where the facilities can go. “If we had to vote today on whether or not to put that facility on that site, I would have to vote against it,” Moeller said.
The Winona Human Rights Commission unanimously voted during their August meeting to “strongly urge” the Winona City Council to discontinue the current plans to demolish the East Recreation Center as it stands for the sake of the community.
“I think it’s important to remember that this is a process and that there are still a lot of unknowns about how this would all shake out,” Moeller said. “I would encourage folks who are invested in this to continue advocating for the community that they want to see.”
City Council member Aaron Repinski did not respond to interview requests to talk about his views on the current proposal.
