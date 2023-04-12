by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) $94 million facilities referendum failed to pass on Tuesday, according to the district.
The referendum included two questions. For the first question, 2,380 community members (65.6%) voted no, and 1,250 (34.4%) voted yes, WAPS said. For the second question, 2,378 community members (66%) voted no, and 1,227 (34%) voted yes, according to the district.
“We are disappointed that the majority of those who voted in this election didn’t share our same vision to invest in our students by improving our spaces,” School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said in a press release. “We remain committed to solving our long-term facilities issues. Our needs are real, and they are not going away. We look forward to learning more from these results and moving forward with our students and staff at the forefront of our decision making.”
In the first question, voters were asked whether to approve $72.5 million for projects that included remodeling elementary classrooms, building additions at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko elementary schools, remodeling the career and technical education space at the high school, remodeling space at the Winona Area Learning Center for fitness and activities and completing some deferred maintenance projects. In the second question, voters were asked whether to approve $21.74 million for projects that included, at the high school, adding a gym and locker rooms, as well as remodeling current locker rooms, the music area and some classrooms.
