A history of Winona hockey

by WALT BENNICK, Winona County Historical Society archivist
Apparently, hockey was first played in the United States at Cambridge College after being watched in Canada. According to early newspapers, hockey was first played in Winona around 1912 when the YMCA sponsored a game on Lake Winona. The event was so successful that a club was organized to promote the sport. It was reported that in early 1914 the YMCA tennis court was flooded to allow the hockey club, with a membership of 40 men, to play a series of games. The hockey club was then organized into teams with plans to compete at the Athletic Park rink (at the present aquatic center). By 1917, hockey was so popular in Winona that St. Mary’s College listed it in its catalog as one of three team sports, and within a couple of years, the normal school had also organized a hockey club to promote the sport.
During the winter of 1922-23, Winona held its first Winter Carnival with skating and hockey as the most popular events. Two teams were formed to compete, with the Bitzen Brothers Overall Sextet beating the American Legion with a score of three to zip. In 1926, the high school formed a hockey team, comprised mostly of football players, and at the same time, some local businessmen organized a hockey association to compete in the Southern Minnesota Hockey League.
Winona organized a three-team city league from which an All-City team could be selected to participate in the Southern Minnesota League, and plans were drawn up to construct a hockey rink at the Athletic Park. Alexander J McVeigh, a McGill University hockey star and the director of sales at McConnon Medical Company, was picked to manage the city league and coach the All-City team, for which he was given release time by the McConnon Company.
The rink was completed in record time, flooded by the nearby fire company, and maintained by the city street crews. The rink was well-lighted, with the lights being provided at no charge by the Mississippi Valley Public Service Company (the local electric power company). The three teams that were formed were sponsored by McConnon, Bay State Milling, and St. Mary’s College, and the All-City team was sponsored by the Hotel Winona. The first game for the Southern Minnesota League was held in Rochester with the Winona team playing against the Rochester team on December 26 and losing two to zip. The next game, with Winona in their new black and orange uniforms which were purchased by the Hotel Winona, was held on New Year’s Day in 1927 at the Athletic Park, with some 500 Winona fans in attendance. Winona lost to Rochester by a score of 6-5. Following a series of matches during the rest of the winter, the Winona Hockey Club ended its season on a positive note.
In October of 1927, the Winona Hockey Club met to plan to compete in the Southern Minnesota Hockey League, which had been increased by two additional teams. Once again, the All-City team was sponsored by Hotel Winona, and they would play at the hockey rink at the Athletic Park. During the 1927-28 season the All-City Team had eight games to play, with five being in Winona. One of the games was played during a clear moonlit night, the first recorded night game, in which the Winona Hotel team triumphed, making them the undisputed champions.
By 1935 the Winona Hockey Club became a six-team independent, non-sponsored league with the entry of St. Mary’s College into the local league. From these six teams, an All-City team was organized to compete in the Southern Minnesota league. The following year the club continued competing in the Southern Minnesota league, in addition, the WPA organized an area junior hockey league to promote the sport.
Beginning in the 1937-38 season, the Winona Hockey Club formed a squad of players, dubbed the Vikings, to play in the newly organized interstate hockey league. The club set up a rink on Lake Winona, which was said to be the best in the league. The club returned to the Southern Minnesota league for the 1939-40 season, which had been enlarged and divided into eastern and western divisions. The team was outfitted with new uniforms, with scarlet jerseys, brown pants, and scarlet stockings with white stripes. The junior team, made up of 10 youths, was given the old uniforms to play in. The senior team continued having success on the ice and wrapped up the 1939-40 season with eight wins and two losses. The team’s record since midseason 1926 was 118 wins (for Winona) to 26 losses.
The Winona Hockey Club started its 1940-41 season by opening its membership to all interested parties and to improve the junior league. The team ended the season with seven wins, two defeats and one tied game. At the beginning of the next season, the club approached the city park recreation department to provide lighting for the lake rink and to maintain the ice. The season ended poorly with the team playing only one game due to poor ice conditions because of warm weather and the draft which took players for military service. However, the city park recreation department did organize two local hockey leagues for the city youth: a midget league for boys under 14 years of age and a junior league for older boys.
During the war years, the hockey club was disbanded until the 1946-47 season when some of the former club members came together to organize a local league and a series of games were played against area teams. Letters to the editor promoted the return of hockey and the fact that the park recreation department would install a hockey rink at the Athletic Park. In addition, the park recreation department organized a midget and junior hockey league for boys between 11 and 18 years of age. The hockey club played its first games in conjunction with the 1947 Winona Winter Carnival. The first game was played under the lights at Athletic Park against Rochester before some 600 eager fans. Winona won the game 6-3. The next day an afternoon game was played against Chippewa Falls. The Winona Hockey Club had a great season, winning seven games out of eight starts.
During the war years, St. Mary’s College had also disbanded its hockey program and, following the war, an intramural hockey program was started with the team, known as the Terrace Height Blades, competing against local teams. After the war, discussions and editorials began to promote a civic center, like that in Rochester, that is equipped to maintain artificial ice for hockey and other skating events. It was even suggested that the St. Mary’s College hockey team use the Rochester Civic Center as home ice. There were some discussions about St. Mary’s College constructing its own ice arena and in 1948, Stanley Boland of Boland Manufacturing Company offered to kickstart an auditorium project with a donation of $1,000. Apparently, the cold weather during the previous winter carnival limited the participation of spectators in the events.
The following season brought the Winona Hockey Club back into the Southern Minnesota Hockey League with a commercial sponsor. Previously, the Winona Hockey Club was an independent club that relied on donations to maintain its existence. For the 1947-48 season the Winona Hockey Club was sponsored by the Boland Manufacturing Company which provided uniforms, equipment and coaching for the team as the team played 10 league games plus several exhibition games with area teams not in the league. Home games would be at Athletic Park, which would be maintained by the city. The team, known as Boland Blues, had a successful season but was nudged out of first place in the league with a 4-2 loss to North Mankato in the league finale.
In 1951, Russell Boland, manager of the Boland Blues, was elected chairman of the board of directors of the Minnesota Amateur Hockey Association. Boland, vice-president of the Boland Manufacturing Company, had been associated with Winona ice hockey clubs for some 15 years and played in the old Winona Hockey Club prior to the war. The 1951-52 season marked five years that the Winona ice hockey was sponsored by the Boland firm and the team had had an impressive record of 62 victories and eight losses. With the end of the 1951 season, Winona had dominated the league with the five top leading scorers being from Winona. But Winona was dropped from the league at the end of season because the team lost so many players but planned to be back the following year.
The Winona Hockey Club, now an independent club, rejoined the Southern Minnesota Hockey League for 1953-54 season with the team nickname being the Hornets. The club, organized with only three original players from the first post-war season, assumed responsibility for the franchise and was ready to put a team on the ice by the first scheduled game after a two-year absence from the league. However, the first game was postponed due to warm weather and poor ice at Athletic Park. The Winona Hornets ended a successful 1953-54 season, with the high spot being the 9-0 shellacking of the North Mankato Vikings at the Athletic Park rink on January 10, which gave the Vikings their first loss after 17 straight victories. The victory was Winona’s first home game in two years with an outstanding performance by goalie Richard Larson, who registered a shutout.
While the Hornets were succeeding on the ice during the 1953-54 season, the Winona Winhawks, the local high school hockey team, which had been organized in 1948 and was coached by Sanford Tyler, was slowly showing improvement but were constantly hampered by poor ice conditions. Because of the constant poor ice conditions, the local hockey boosters kept hoping for the day a protective shell would be built over the Athletic Park rink. The 1954-55 season began with continuing poor ice conditions on the Winona rinks, which required the postponement of some of the early Hornets’ games. The Hornets eventually saw success coming in second place in the Southern Minnesota league after losing their game against North Mankato by a score of 5-4. However, Winona players did well in the statistics, as three of the players were among the top seven in scoring.
The following season [1955-56], the Hornets teamed with the park recreation department to organize and operate a midget hockey league for boys up to age 15 with the Hornets providing the coaching staff. The Hornets ended to 1955-56 season by clinching the league title with an 8-1-0 record. This was the first title for Winona since the glory days of 1949-51 under the Boland Blues banner. In the 18-season history of the Southern Minnesota Hockey League, the Hornets’ five titles are exceeded only by North Mankato with 10 championships. Roger Neitzke, the Hornet’s center, dominated the league and held a three-point lead in scoring, along with leading in hat tricks with four. Following their league title, the Hornets were invited to participate in the State Amateur Hockey tournament in Minneapolis in March of 1956. A fundraiser was organized to finance the trip. The Hornet staged a brilliant rally in their opening game beating Duluth 5-4 before being eliminated in the semifinals by a Minneapolis team 8-3.
The two Winona hockey teams, the Hornets and the Winhawks, represented the city well during the 1955-56 season as the Winhawks piled up a 9-2 record and the Hornets walked off with the league title. The Winhawks were also expected to be in the state tournament. They came through with a respectable season, winning five straight games before losing to Shattuck and then winning four more before losing to St. Louis Park in regional play, losses that were attributed to poor ice conditions at home. The Hornets and the Winhawks continued competing in their leagues but found poor ice conditions a perplexing problem. The Hornets defended their title against all comers and clinched the title for the 1957-58 season with the rights to the John Wodarczak Traveling Trophy, which was in the hands of the Rochester Colts, who had left the league four years earlier and kept the trophy. A replacement trophy was presented by Marigold Dairies which was in the hands of the Hornets, left the problem, which trophy should be recognized as the official one?
With the end of the 1957-58 season Winona gained a hockey team with the return of St. Mary’s College to hockey, having played a few games during the past season and more this season after returning to the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. It was not until the 1959-60 season that the college Redmen participated in intercollegiate hockey. Winona also lost a hockey team in that the Winona School Board dropped hockey from its program, citing that Winona’s climate is not suited for hockey due to poor ice conditions. The Winona Park Recreation Department then added junior hockey to its program along with midget hockey to fill the space left by the lack of a school hockey program.
The Winona Hornets continued to dominate the Southern Minnesota league until the end of the 1958-59 season when the Rochester Colts defeated the Hornets in the title playoff game at North Mankato. It was the first time in four seasons that Winona did not walk away with the title. The Colts had just returned to the league after being suspended for two years because of the use of ineligible players. It appears that the Winona Hornets competed in the Southern Minnesota league until around 1975 when they stopped playing due to a lack of funding and probably a lack of quality ice.
In 1974, after an absence of 20 years, Cotter High School added hockey to its athletic program. It began with a squad of 16 players led by Coach Ray DeMuth, who had played hockey at Bemidji State College. The team practiced on park recreation ice at the West End Recreation Center. Cotter’s opening season was a six-game schedule, and the team lost all six games and, at the end of the season, lost six players who graduated.
Around 1970 some Goodview parents established the Goodview Youth Hockey Association, and in 1974 the city of Goodview allocated some funds to build a hockey rink at the Goodview Park. Around 1979, Winona joined with Goodview to form the Goodview-Winona Youth Hockey Association, with ice time at the Goodview Park. In 1981, St. Mary’s College installed a used inflated bubble to cover its hockey rink and made it available to other local hockey programs, including Goodview-Winona Youth Hockey: finally, indoor ice in Winona. By the end of the 1982-83 season, the Goodview-Winona Hockey Association had turned a mediocre program, that started with only 15 boys a few years earlier, into a very successful recreational experience for hundreds of youngsters.
With indoor ice available, the Winona School District, after a two-hour long debate, restarted its ice hockey program beginning in the 1984-85 school year with Mas Fukushima as the head coach for the team. The only reason the sport was dropped in 1958 was the lack of good ice to play on, and with the availability of the St. Mary’s bubble, that problem was solved. It was not only used by the college team, but also for the high school team and youth hockey.
St. Mary’s College brought down its bubble for the last time in June of 1986 to make way for a $680,000 permanent ice arena. The shell of the building covered the existing ice rink with temporary bleachers. The first year the arena will be four walls and a roof. The second building phase, to be accomplished by 1989, will feature a concrete floor, steel refrigeration piping, locker rooms, seating for from 1,000 to 1,200 people, and a public lobby. Until the ice arena was built on St Charles Street, the local hockey teams continued using the St. Mary’s College ice rink.
Winona’s ice hockey program became a success with the bubble at St. Mary’s College that was made available for all comers. The next step was to develop a permanent ice arena in Winona. The concept of an ice arena had been floating around Winona since 1946 when a civic center with the capability of indoor was first suggested. Several referendums during the 1970s to build an ice arena went nowhere until in the middle 1980s an arena was proposed on city-held property at Front and St. Charles streets. However, it quickly became a dead issue. Then in 1987, the hockey association was able to garner $200,000 through a fund drive and the city of Winona agreed to provide the property and $100,000 toward the construction of a facility. The ice arena, built by Bruce Kreofsky and Sons Construction Company, was completed by the beginning of 1988 and was in operation by January 30, 1988. The following year, in December, Betty King, of Homer, donated the funds to pay off the amount the Goodview-Winona Hockey Association still owned on the ice arena and to purchase new bleachers for the arena. Mrs. King, whose 14-year-old grandson played for the hockey association was her motivating factor for the donation. Due to the donation, the ice arena was renamed the “Bud King Ice Arena” after Betty King’s deceased husband, Ernest “Bud” King who had died on December 18, 1987. With the improved ice arena, the Winona School Board approved starting a girls’ hockey program beginning in the 2000-2001 school year.
In 2006, after 20 years of operation, the Bud King Ice Arena was due for an update. Remodeling, which was approved and funded by the Goodview-Winona Hockey Association at a cost of $200,000, began in June and included a lobby and locker room expansions, improvement to the refrigeration, mechanical and ventilation systems, and the construction of a community meeting room. The improved facility better served youth hockey, high school hockey, the figure skating club (first organized in 1940) and the public, which could take advantage of skating opportunities. It provided opportunities for hockey tournaments, figure skating competitions and instructional camps.
In 2015, the city of Winona agreed to take over the operation of the Bud King Ice Arena while the Winona Area Youth Hockey Association would host youth hockey and ice-skating programs at the arena. In exchange, the hockey association paid for $1.8 million in improvements in the building, including changes that would enable the building to host events year-round. One of the improvements was the construction of a refrigerator outdoor hockey rink behind the ice arena. The rink was part of a $3.2 million dollar series of renovations to the facility which included a new refrigeration system, in addition to the outdoor rink. The final payment for this project was made at the end of 2017.
