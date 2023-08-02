A homecoming for new superintendent

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) new Superintendent Brad Berzinski fondly recalls his time as a child growing up in Winona and attending WAPS. “ … I just had so many great teachers, coaches, that I guess I feel really a high level of gratitude toward those individuals, and I think toward the school district as a whole,” he said.
Now, his children are WAPS students who are entering 11th, ninth and fourth grade. “It does feel a little bit like a full circle moment in my life, in the sense that … I’m experiencing what I remember as a student here, what I experienced early on as a staff member here, and now my current lens is as a parent and as superintendent.”
After graduation, Berzinski returned to WAPS and served as a teacher, principal and activities director. He learned that not every student has positive associations with school, and every student brings unique circumstances, which educators do not always fully know. Regardless, educators want to foster a supportive learning environment, he said. “And I think as I look back on my experience here as a teacher and as a principal and activities director, I can say those are things I strived to do … creating that classroom environment or that school-wide environment where we were creating that welcoming environment for every student, or we were pushing and challenging students to be the best that they can be, and that we were working really hard to engage students in their learning and empowering students in their own learning,” he said.
Goodview Elementary School Principal Emily Cassellius was a third grade teacher when Berzinski was Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School’s principal. “I really appreciated how supportive he was of the teachers,” she said. “I always felt that his door was open. He was willing to listen. He was always open to new ideas we had or things that we wanted to try out at school.”
Incoming Interim WAPS Foundation Director Luke Merchlewitz also taught at W-K when Berzinski was principal there. “… He’s got great managerial skills, and he’s organized,” Merchlewitz said. Berzinski was accessible, and even when he was busy, he would make sure to say that he would get back to you, Merchlewitz said. “And you could count on that,” he said. He continued, “ … He was devoted, and he worked for the students and the staff.” Merchlewitz now looks forward to working with him through the foundation.
Berzinski was a student of Brenda Merchlewitz’s at Jefferson Elementary School, and she also taught his children. He was also one of her colleagues at the middle school. “He’s been good at education from day one,” she said. “It was in his heart, as a student all the way through as a parent.”
The Northwest eventually called. Berzinski and his family spent five years in Oregon, where he served as a high school principal in the greater Portland area. Their particular district, the Molalla River School District, was nestled in the foothills of the Cascades and had a base in logging and agriculture. “… We have a lot of really good things happening here, but that doesn’t mean that’s the only way of doing things,” he said. “And so I think that my time out of Winona Area Public Schools hopefully puts me in a position to, now as I make this transition back in, look at the district maybe with a new lens.” Upon returning to Minnesota, Berzinski was principal at St. Charles High School before becoming WAPS’ superintendent.
“I’m really excited that we have a superintendent coming in who already has positive relationships established with some staff members and community members,” Cassellius said. She continued, “I know Brad is a Winhawk at heart … He is very proud to be a Winhawk, and I think that is going to carry over in all the work we do. Brad is someone who’s always strived for excellence.”
Determining the long-term solution for WAPS’ facilities is one goal of Berzinski’s. “And I want to be really clear with this point: It isn’t about the buildings. It isn’t about the physical structure … It’s about what’s going on inside of those buildings and making sure that the physical spaces that we have allow our students and staff to have the best educational experience that they can,” he said. Listening to the community will be important, he added, and he is glad the facilities task force has reconvened.
Berzinski aims to ensure that educational programming is top-notch and meets students’ needs, whatever their plans post-high school are. At the middle school, he would like to consider expanding elective choices.
Prioritizing connections with community groups is another goal for Berzinski. “And I just think that’s a big responsibility of Winona Area Public Schools, is to say we are here to partner, we are here to serve the larger Winona community,” he said. He later continued, “And if there are opportunities out there where we can be in a partnering relationship with individuals, with organizations within the community, we certainly welcome those conversations.”
To address racial equity, Berzinski strives to make sure school is a welcoming environment for all students. “… We want every student to feel like they have that opportunity to have that really positive school experience as part of Winona Area Public Schools,” he said. He cited the district’s work to fully implement the Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS), which centers on providing students the additional help or enrichment they need, as a foundation for efforts in the area of equity. Ensuring staff have the professional development they need is key, as well, he said. “We want our staff to feel like, ‘I’m equipped as an educator in this district to meet the needs of every student that’s in my classroom,’” he said. When it comes to specific equity issues, he said he would like to focus on receiving input from students. “And I don’t know that the student voice has yet been represented well enough in that conversation for us to really say with any kind of confidence that these are the things that our students need to feel that they’re welcome in this environment, these are the things that our students need to feel they can be successful academically,” he said. Equity work is never finished, he continued. “And I think the important piece in terms of answering that question of what’s next, is to really draw on that collective wisdom,” he said. “That collective skill set across the organization, across the community, is so much more robust than what any individual has, what any school or even us as a full school district has. It does take a community effort to ensure that we are providing an equitable education for every student that’s in our schools.”
Regarding enrollment decline, Berzinski said, “I believe that Winona Area Public Schools has a lot to offer families and students in this community. And I think for us, we want to continue to highlight those great opportunities that exist within our schools.” Each school in the community fills a role, he added, and he wants WAPS to be as strong as it can be and other schools to be as strong as they can be. “… At the end of the day, this is about supporting the larger Winona community,” he said. “This is about producing students and human beings that are going to be great contributors to, whether it be to the Winona community or wherever they land.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.