A lesson students can taste (or not)

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
With pipettes in hand, middle school students at Bluffview Montessori School recently got a sense of what it is like to be a scientist while studying their genes’ impacts on one of their senses – taste.
Students in teacher Meghan Booth’s class recently completed the lab about tasting bitterness over a few days with help from Winona State University chemistry professor Jon Mauser. Students used PTC paper, or paper with phenylthiocarbamide, to see whether they could taste a form of bitterness. They then worked to find out which forms of a gene for tasting PTC they have.
Booth said Mauser hoped to spur students’ interest in science. She added that the lab is the end of a genetics unit and a fun way to make the abstract ideas concrete and applicable to students. To start the lab, Mauser and students discussed different flavors, from sweet to bitter. He also asked if anyone had eaten baking chocolate, and if so, what they thought of it. One student said they liked it, while another said they did not at all like it. He noted that division in perceptions of bitterness was why the lab focused on bitter taste.
Mauser also gave students a strip of paper and asked them to see if they could taste any flavor on it. After students did so, Mauser explained that it was actually printer paper, and it was a control test so students would have a point of comparison with the actual PTC paper, as they had recently had lunch.
Students then completed the test with the actual PTC paper. Ultimately, a few could not taste it, some could taste it, and for others, it had a very strong, bitter taste.
Mauser then discussed with students how humans receive two copies of genes from their parents, and forms of genes can be dominant or recessive. Those with two dominant forms could really taste the PTC paper, those with one dominant and one recessive form of the gene could taste it and those with two recessive forms of the gene could not taste it.
Next, students swabbed the inside of their cheeks for a DNA sample. They then used equipment such as a pipette to start the process of extracting the DNA. That process included using an extraction buffer, like a soap, and heating equipment to help break open cells and have DNA remaining. The following day, the students would make copies of the DNA and look at its sizes to see what type of genes they have.
Students Sergio Heckman and Phineas Van Fossen hypothesized that they would be “regular tasters” with a dominant gene and a recessive gene. “I just said a regular taster because bitter things are bitter for me, but they’re not super bitter,” Heckman said.
As students answered Mauser’s questions, Booth was glad to hear that students remembered information from the unit. “And it was fun to see them get excited to use the real pipette,” she said, adding that she was eager to see students use even more lab equipment during the next day of the lab.
Heckman and Van Fossen agreed that using the lab equipment was exciting. “I thought it was really cool to use something they really actually use,” Van Fossen said.
“It looked kind of confusing, but then when they explained it, it was really easy, and pretty fun,” Heckman said.
