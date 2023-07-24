by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Measuring students’ progress with life skills is a goal of the Cochrane-Fountain City School District (C-FC) as the new school year approaches. It is part of the district’s work to use Redefining Ready, a set of criteria to gauge students’ college, career and life preparedness that aims to consider more than just test scores. The district has already gathered some data centered on academics. Redefining Ready is a national initiative from the School Superintendents Association.
C-FC’s goal is for graduates to have communication and collaboration skills. The district wants graduates to be continuous learners, engaged citizens and creative and critical thinkers who are resilient, Superintendent Troy White said.
White said he has always believed students are more than their test scores. This belief comes in part from families often asking, when they come to conferences with teachers, whether their children have good social skills and are good people, he said, as opposed to just focusing on academics.
The district is using Redefining Ready indicators about college and career preparedness, White said. College readiness indicators include:
- Earning a GPA of at least 2.8 out of 4.0, and,
- One or more of the following:
- Score of at least three on an Advanced Placement (AP) exam
- An A, B or C in an AP course
- An A, B or C in dual credit college English and/or math
- An A, B or C in college development English and/or math
- An A, B or C in Algebra II
- A score of at least four on an International Baccalaureate exam, or
- Scoring well on the SAT or ACT standardized tests.
Career readiness indicators include:
- Choosing a career interest, and,
- Two or more of the following:
- 90 percent attendance
- 25 community service hours
- Workplace learning experience
- Industry credential
- Dual credit career pathway course
- At least two extracurricular activities.
C-FC worked on a “Portrait of a Pirate” profile of the class of 2023, which outlines the percentage of students meeting the college and career preparedness indicators. For the class of 2023, 63% met the GPA criteria, 78% met the attendance criteria and 85% participated in one co-curricular activity.
C-FC drafted some indicators to gauge students’ progress at the elementary and middle school levels, such as reading at grade level and completing five hours of community service for elementary students and, for middle school students, passing core courses and completing 10 hours of community service.
District staff will now work to determine measurements for soft skills, White said. The district can then explain the measurements to families and the community, he said. Some soft skills that staff would like to measure are self-regulation, self-awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making at the elementary and middle school levels. Being respectful of others’ beliefs, being honest with classmates, being welcoming, and accepting things that cannot be controlled are among those skills. “It’s looking at the whole child,” he said.
White said that over the more than 20 years his career has spanned in education, schools have produced students who are ready for the world, though schools’ systems may not be established to measure that year by year and grade by grade. With Redefining Ready, he said, schools can take their consistent work and express it to everyone. “I think it’s time that we catch up with what our community and stakeholders are looking for as kids go through school,” he said. The ultimate goal, White said, is to shift the “Three R’s” of education to rigor, relevance and relationships.
