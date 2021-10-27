A riverboat resurgence in Winona

by CHRIS ROGERS
When big riverboats pull into Winona’s Levee Park, it’s sometimes hard to tell who is doing the sightseeing: the cruise passengers disembarking for a tour or the locals gathering to admire the grand vessels. This year, there was plenty of both to go around, with 26 riverboat dockings bringing thousands of visitors to the island city.
Not so long ago there were years when Winona didn’t have any cruises stopping in town, Visit Winona Executive Director Pat Mutter said. “When we did finally get them back, the most we had was 10 or 12 [a year],” she added. She credited that sea change to the growth of the cruise industry and a big, collaborative effort to promote and enhance Winona as a stop.
“I think people really have that need to travel and explore and discover other places,” Mutter said. She added, “Cruising is a really accessible way to see other towns without having to pack your bags every night.”
The vast majority of this year’s stops — 22 out of 26 — are from American Cruise Lines, which launched two new boats this year. The company’s modern American Melody and the paddlewheeler America have been stopping in Winona nearly every week for the past two months. The American Queen Steamboat Company’s American Duchess and the American Countess made a few stops this summer, as well.
All this river traffic isn’t just from rescheduling last year’s cruises. “In the past 5 years, this cruise line has doubled in size by number of ships,” American Cruise Lines Public Relations Manager Alexa Paolella said. “We have increased tremendously on the Mississippi River, and this year is the first year we have two modern river ships and two paddlewheelers.” The company plans to launch two more new boats. “There’s been a huge uptick in interest for the domestic riverboat cruises we offer and also for small ship cruising overall,” Paolella said.
When passengers arrive, Winona organizations offer their best hospitality. Visit Winona staff and volunteers greet passengers, and the Winona County Historical Society (WCHS) organizes tours, with the History Center, Watkins, and the Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) as popular stops.
Visit Winona’s Mary Farrell said Visit Winona staff even helped transport one passenger to urgent care and helped another find where he could buy an electric razor mid-voyage. “If it’s within our means, we’ll certainly be helpful,” she said.
“The Minnesota Marine Art Museum was thrilled to welcome the riverboat tour visitors to the museum and to Winona,” MMAM Retail and Communications Manager Caitlin Crouchet said. “We had visitors from all over the country, and many were surprised to discover the quality of art we have here in Winona.” She reported that over 1,300 cruise passengers visited the museum, which is home to a world-class collection ranging from Pablo Picasso to Georgia O’Keefe.
“There’s so much to show off in Winona,” said WCHS Executive Director Carrie Johnson. She added of passengers’ reactions, “It always is nice to have positive feedback from visitors, but when you’ve got visitors who are stopping all up and down the river and stopping in other communities, and then they say, this is one of the best museum’s we’ve been to, it just means a little bit more.”
American Cruise Lines Director of Guest Experience Bret Bullock wrote in a statement, “American is always looking for interesting ports for our guests to explore across the USA. We visited Winona a few times in the past along several of our Mississippi River cruises and received great feedback from guests, so we decided to make Winona a regular port of call this season and look forward to returning many more times in 2022 and beyond.”
