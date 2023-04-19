by CHRIS ROGERS
A Winona Police Department (WPD) officer who was charged with domestic assault in January is no longer working for the WPD, city officials said. It appears former officer Josh Squires resigned on March 17.
Winona City Manager Chad Ubl declined to comment on whether Squires was terminated or resigned, but the city responded to a data request from the Winona Post by indicating there was not any disciplinary action taken against Squires related to the alleged domestic assault or other action to fire him. His last date of employment was March 17, according to the city.
After consulting the city attorney’s office, Human Resources Manager Deb Beckman wrote in the city’s response, “There was a complaint made against Josh Squires. No disciplinary action was taken against Josh Squires related to the complaint.” Under state law, disciplinary complaints against rank-and-file government employees are only public if they result in disciplinary action, such as a warning, suspension, or termination.
WPD Chief Tom Williams declined to comment, citing personnel privacy issues.
According to prosecutors, Squires allegedly hit a juvenile in the arm on January 4 at a Winona residence and allegedly got “into [the] victim’s face” to the point where some of the juvenile’s hair got caught in his teeth.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a delayed report of the incident, which was made from a rural Winona address, before referring the case to the WPD due to the incident itself happening in city limits. The next day, the WPD referred the case to the Rochester Police Department to avoid a conflict of interest. Rochester investigators recommended charges to the Winona City Attorney’s Office, which forwarded the case to Wabasha County Attorney Matthew Stinson, as is common in cases with potential conflicts of interest. Stinson charged Squires with misdemeanor domestic assault causing harm and misdemeanor domestic assault causing fear. After the charges, the WPD placed Squires on administrative leave.
Squires had worked for the WPD for nearly 20 years starting in 2004. He served for years as an investigator and as the school resource officer at the Winona Senior High School, Winona Middle School, and Alternative Learning Center before the School Board voted to eliminate the position in 2020.
According to the city’s response to the Post’s data request, Squires was suspended for three days in 2022 after his neighbor called police. The disciplinary record claims Squires had come home around 1:30 a.m. on March 25, 2022, and was allegedly walking around his neighbor’s property and yelling and a responding sergeant allegedly found him passed out. The city issued a warning with the suspension: “You are prohibited from engaging in conduct that discredits you as a peace officer or the city or impairs your or the city's ability to provide law enforcement services.” Previously, the city reprimanded Squires after he was ticketed for operating a boat with a prohibited alcohol concentration in Buffalo County in 2020.
The Post reached out to Squires for comment on this story via his attorney.
