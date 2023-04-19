by ALEXANDRA RETTER
There will be two kindergarten classes in the Rios Spanish Immersion Program next school year at Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS), district officials decided following a debate about whether to reduce the program to one section. The decision came after the School Board discussed the possibility last month, and in a split vote, postponed making a choice. The topic was expected to come back before the board, and instead, district administrators made a decision.
The district announced last week that there will be two kindergarten classes for the Rios program next school year. District administrators made the decision to have the two classes, Superintendent Annette Freiheit said. They considered projected enrollment at each of the district’s elementary schools for next school year, she said, in addition to input from community members, families and staff members. They also used the School Board’s conversation from last month as part of the decision-making process, she added. Overall, they felt enough families applied for their students to be part of the Rios program for the district to support a second kindergarten class, she said.
Freiheit said it would not be necessary for the decision to go back to the School Board.
The district previously added a second kindergarten class for the Rios program going into this school year. At the School Board’s meeting last month, the district said there were 10 students on the waitlist for the program going into next school year. Several board members, including Michael Hanratty, Pete Watkins and Karl Sonneman said at the meeting that they supported having two classes. “We’re going to lose those 10 people on the waiting list if we wait any longer,” Hanratty said. “They’re looking for other options. I’ve heard from community members; I was at the kindergarten round-up. Their second choice isn’t Jefferson. Their second choice isn’t W-K; it’s not Goodview. It’s Bluffview; it’s Cotter. We’re losing that revenue by not having two sections, and it’s not a good business decision.” Districts receive much of their funding on a per-student basis.
Watkins and Sonneman agreed.
Human Resources Director Emily Solheid said that if there were two classes of kindergarten in the Rios program, WAPS may need to reduce the number of non-Rios kindergarten classes by one section at Goodview and one at Jefferson. She added that this would mean students requiring additional services, such as services for students learning English or students in special education programming, would be combined in a smaller number of classes.
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said she was concerned about students possibly not getting the support they need, if condensed in a smaller number of classes.
Conversely, School Board member Jim Schul said he needed more information, and Denzer said she would like to hear from the district’s elementary principals about the subject.
Hanratty, Watkins and Sonneman voted to approve two classes, while Schul, Denzer and School Board members Stephanie Smith and Tina Lehnertz voted against deciding at last month’s meeting. Denzer said the matter could go on a future board agenda.
Looking ahead, Schul and Denzer said at the board’s meeting last month that they would like there to be a long-term plan for the Rios program.
Freiheit said in an interview that with leadership from Director of Learning and Teaching Kristie O’Brien, who has experience with programming for students learning another language, the district is aiming to develop a long-term plan for the Rios program. The plan would take into consideration factors such as how the Rios program affects programming at all the district’s elementary schools, Freiheit said, and how the program could foster opportunities for the middle and high school students in it. The program’s first students are now in high school, she added.
