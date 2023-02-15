After decade, WAPS gala returns to roots

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Modernizing SMART Boards at Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) is the goal of this year’s fundraising event hosted by the Foundation for WAPS. The event’s theme, “Going Modern,” matches this goal, and the goal reflects the beginning of the event more than a decade ago.
Event Chair and Foundation for WAPS Board President Luke Merchlewitz said that in 2011, as part of a teaching recognition he received, he attended a gala in Washington D.C. At that time, WAPS was preparing to celebrate its sesquicentennial. He mentioned the gala to a foundation leader, which helped inspire the WAPS event. The first year, funds went toward SMART Boards. Now, the event has come full circle, with funds again going toward new SMART Boards. Those new SMART Boards will replace the ones bought a little over a decade ago. Some staff said that existing SMART Boards reached the end of their expected lifespan, Merchlewitz explained.
Last year, the foundation provided some funding for staff members to test different products, and they decided to continue using SMART Boards, Foundation for WAPS Executive Director Shelley Milek said.
The theme of this year’s event is “Going Modern,” and the color scheme is black and white. Guests may wear black and white semi-casual attire to match the modern decor, and jeans are welcome.
There will also be a display at the event of tools used at WAPS over time, such as an abacus and typewriter, as well as the new SMART Boards, Milek and Merchlewitz said.
Additionally, the event will feature a silent auction and a live auction. There is also a fund-a-need opportunity to make a donation without purchasing an item, Milek said.
“I love to see the celebration of our students, our schools, [and] public education as people come together, and I know that they’re there because they are supporting us,” Milek said.
“… It’s in the middle of winter. What a perfect thing to do, to celebrate students and the success of Winona Area Public Schools,” Merchlewitz said.
Merchlewitz said that when he returned from D.C. with the inspiration for a gala, “I just wanted to have a party to celebrate the sesquicentennial." He did not realize at the time that the event would still be taking place, over 10 years later, he said. “Here we are, and still going, and I hope for years to come,” he said.
Some high school students who are part of a technology-centered group will create a video for the event, Milek said.
Over the years, funds from the event have also gone toward technology, art, athletics and academics, Merchlewitz said. “We want to do what we can for the teachers in the classrooms and our buildings,” he said. In 2021, the event raised $74,000.
The event has had a variety of themes over the years, and the way the meal during the event is presented has differed, as well, with dinner sometimes being a sit-down event and on occasion being a buffet, Merchlewitz said.
Milek and Merchlewitz expressed gratitude for the sponsors, volunteers and donors who help make the event happen. Merchlewitz said lead sponsors Merchant’s Bank and WNB Financial have supported the event since it began.
Tickets are available for purchase at www.foundationwaps.org. The event will take place on Saturday, February 25, from 6-10 p.m. at Visions Event Center in Winona.
