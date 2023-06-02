by CHRIS ROGERS
After the developers proposed slight alterations to the design, the Winona Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) approved a permit for Minnesota Masterpiece Hall. Masterpiece Hall is a $35 million music hall and art gallery planned for construction this summer next to the Winona Public Library.
Earlier this month, the HPC expressed some reservations about whether the design of the large, modern, stone and glass building fit in with its historic surroundings. Because the building is located on the site of the former Winona Junior High School auditorium, which the City Council previously named a local historic site, the project required a permit from the HPC certifying that it met the city’s historic design standards. Some HPC members had questions about the size of the building and the choice of stone over brick. After conversations with the design team — who said the proposed building was shorter than the previous auditorium and the dome of the library and that the stone facade was nonnegotiable — the HPC’s concerns were primarily focused on a rear wall that would be visible from Broadway. The HPC asked developers if they would consider adding some design elements to break up the largely blank wall.
The developers agreed, and CRW Principal Architect Jason Woodhouse presented the revised design on May 31. It added vertical stripes of different colored stone to the rear wall and added floor-to-ceiling windows near the southeast corner. “I think in the end we have a good product there as a result,” he told the HPC. He added in an interview, “I think we had good feedback from [the HPC.] … I think they’re subtle changes that do help the design overall.”
The developers hope to start construction on Masterpiece Hall this summer and open it in 2025.
The HPC unanimously approved the permit with little debate. HPC member Cynthia Jennings, who had previously raised questions about how large the building would be in relation to its historic neighbors and asked for drawings that would show it in comparison, said that getting new renderings was very helpful in her decision to support the project. HPC member Innes Henderson thanked Woodhouse for incorporating the HPC’s suggestions, and member Jessica Richards said that, while the new design still didn’t technically meet one criterion related to the ratio of windows and doors to solid walls, she could support the permit because the developers had mitigated the issue with the recent design changes.
HPC Chair Emily Kurash Casey took a minute at the start of the meeting to respond to public and private criticism the HPC received — including an editorial and letter to the editor in this paper — over delaying its decision to request more information and inquire about design changes. The HPC is made up of volunteers trying to do the job they’ve been asked to do: Apply the city’s historic design standards, she said. “… We are appointed by elected officials to interpret documents that were created by elected officials and are enforceable like laws are. It is our job as a body to evaluate, not with our feelings, but what the city of Winona has written into its guiding documents,” she said. She added that the group also received feedback from citizens who viewed the design as an important decision to get right, given that it will be next to some of the city’s most iconic historic buildings for generations to come.
In addition to the HPC permit, Masterpiece Hall is also seeking exceptions — called variances — to certain zoning rules. That includes a variance from the 40-foot height limit to allow the building to be 54 feet tall and a variance from the city’s normal requirement that windows make up 12% of all facades visible from public streets. Under city code, the HPC’s approval of the project may negate the need for some variances, City Planner Luke Sims said. The city’s Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, in the Council Chambers at city hall before voting on the variance requests.
