by CESAR SALAZAR
Due to Winona’s loss of hundreds of trees, city of Winona staff and Winonans are working toward offsetting the effects of the emerald ash borer (EAB) on the locale’s ash trees. Since it was first reported in Minnesota in 2009, EAB has killed millions of trees in the state. Half of Winona’s remaining ash trees will be gone in a decade, according to Winona Natural Resources Sustainability Coordinator John Howard. Now, citizens and staff are working on replanting diverse species and treating ash trees around Winona.
Once an ash tree shows signs of EAB, the tree’s days are numbered. Pesticides can protect a tree from being infested for a few years before pesticides need to be reapplied. The city originally did widespread pesticide application to ash trees in Winona, but the City Council opted to discontinue the program in 2020 due to costs. Pesticide treatment is reapplied every few years, adding an ongoing cost to the city. While the city does treat some trees now, it has mostly been from grant funding sources, Howard said.
“It's an expensive endeavor to keep the trees in public spaces healthy and not infested,” Howard said. “It's been expensive to keep our trees alive.” He continued, “If they weren't dying, we would’ve loved to have them, loved to keep them.”
In recent years, the city removed more trees than planted, leading to a slow decline. Since then, the city has mainly focused on planting new trees with the help of grants and private citizen groups.
One of the new programs started this year by the city involves planting diverse species of trees around the city. By planting more diverse tree species, if another disease spread through the forests of Winona, it wouldn’t affect all of the trees, Howard said.
The city is also continuing to treat some trees with the help of grants. “This year, we’re treating upwards of 350 trees, but it is entirely kind of dependent on grant funding right now or individuals stepping up, like the Friends of Winona Parks did to treat high-priority trees,” Howard said.
Friends of Winona Parks is a nonprofit community organization that was established directly as a result of EAB. The Friends’ goals were to save some of the ash trees from EAB, but it also shifted toward planting more diverse trees in parks around Winona. “The first year, we concentrated on treating ash trees in the parks, and we planted like 12 trees,” Friends organizer Howard Kruger said. “... Plus, [we] treated close to 223 trees, and of course, the funds that we raise, a lot of it went into the treatment of the ash trees. That was kind of our main driver, but we also wanted to stress to people we were fundraising with that on a long-term solution: We needed to diversify the forest canopy.”
Friends of Winona Parks recently received a donation of $10,000 by an anonymous tree lover to go towards planting, which the organization plans to use to plant 30 big trees throughout parks in the city, Kruger said. The Winona Nursery also donated one tree for the cause, he added. “Luckily, Winona Nursery still had an inventory of diverse trees that we could end up planting in a lot of areas we thought we’d take a couple of years to get to,” he said. “One of the more noticeable areas that you’ll see … is around the Unity Park pavilion and seating area. That will be completely surrounded with diverse trees.”
The city also has its own planting efforts, thanks to grants — such as Support Urban Forests and state bonding funds — from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) providing about $80,000 in tree-planting funding for the next few years, according to Howard. “That’s what has allowed us to really ramp up our planting efforts this year,” he said. In reference to 2022’s planting efforts, he said, “I think in my six years here, [this is] the biggest planting year, we put in about 325 trees.”
The DNR grants have also allowed the city to establish a program to plant free trees for Winonans in their boulevards, with about 175 people receiving trees so far and another 75 on the waiting list, Howard said. “The best place for trees are where people want them and are going to help take care of them,” he said. “We are limited in our staff capacity to water trees, so we ask people if they want a tree for their boulevard, let us know a good spot.” He added, “If they’re able to water it … we’re happy to plant them for them.”
Winonans interested in getting a free boulevard tree can email eab@ci.winona.mn.us can reserve a tree for their boulevard for next year’s planting season. Winonans can also donate to the Friends of Winona Parks by visiting www.winonacf.org/nonprofit-directory/listing/friends-of-winona-parks/.
