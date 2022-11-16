by ALEXANDRA RETTER
After students voiced concerns about Winona State University (WSU) implementing a program for education majors to track their teaching experiences, the university will be going forward with the platform.
Earlier this semester, WSU announced that education students would need to purchase Tevera. This program can track the hours and locations of their student teaching and field experience assignments and the evaluations they receive from professors and K-12 teachers, according to the product’s website. Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs and Interim Dean of the College of Education Dr. Ted Reilly said students can buy the program from Tevera for $230 or purchase it for about $260 at the WSU bookstore, where students can use financial aid funds.
Some education students voiced concerns about the program’s cost, and one student started a petition to allow students to opt out of buying the program. In response, WSU held a forum for students to discuss their concerns with university leaders. Now, the university is “pausing our current implementation,” Reilly said.
“What we’re hoping to do is drop the requirement for current students, and that would address all the concerns we heard there, and better message it in the future,” Reilly said. That messaging would include explaining to students what Tevera is, he said, and what WSU feels are its benefits, as well as making sure all faculty are aware of what it is and what WSU views as its value. He said WSU wants any students admitted to the College of Education prior to this semester to get the program voluntarily, but the university will not require it. However, for future students, it would be a requirement. “I believe the plan is, coming ahead for students who are admitted next semester and then the following subsequent years, it would be when they are admitted,” he said. He added that the plan is still in development and the university has not yet shared information with students.
Junior Amanda Bissen, who studies elementary education with an early childhood emphasis, said some students admitted to the college this semester have already bought the program. She added that she felt this was fair, as they could use the program to track their hours of experience in the classroom over the next few years, whereas she does not have as much time left to complete her degree that she needs to keep tabs on.
Bissen said she started the petition to highlight students’ concerns about the program’s cost. One fellow student told her she did not know how she would make rent, for example, she said. “It was just hearing everyone was struggling,” she said. “This wasn’t just, ‘Why do we have to pay all this money?’ but, some people actually struggled or are struggling or need that extra time to be putting this money aside before they have to buy something.’”
Students also pay to complete another program in which they create a digital portfolio of a series of lessons they teach, Bissen said. Additionally, they pay for state tests, insurance and background checks. She said it would be helpful for students to know if they need to purchase the program before the semester starts, when financial aid is disbursed.
Bissen said she feels there could be benefits to using Tevera. “It sounds like a really great program. I’m not going to lie. That wasn’t really my original intent of the petition,” she said of criticizing Tevera’s usefulness. “It was more so the fact of how fast they sprung it upon us and how much the cost is. But it sounds like a great program.” When asked whether she would prefer to use a tool like a spreadsheet she created herself or Tevera, she said, “I know I originally thought, ‘Oh, I can track my own hours. It’s not that hard.’ Which, I mean, I still could do. But, I understand where they’re going with this program, because it will have a way that we’ll put our hours in and it’ll get passed on …” It is a convenient way for multiple people to review and approve her hours, she said.
“I think this is a forward-moving tool that’s going to be a great benefit to our students, and I think it could have the possibility of making them more marketable in locating work and getting the right fit and being able to present in a way, organized, documented fashion, ‘Here’s where I’ve been and here’s my plan,’” Reilly said.
Meanwhile, Bissen said some representatives in the Student Senate are working to figure out if there is a way to lower the program’s cost.
