by CHRIS ROGERS
It doesn’t get any closer than this. After Tuesday’s special primary election for Winona County Board ended in a tie between two candidates — Pat Heim and Bill Spitzer each received 184 votes — state law says the decision is to be made by chance, such as flipping a coin or drawing straws. The candidates agreed to draw cards with the high card winning.
There were already plenty of jokes about the incredible situation. “It was tough [deciding what tie-breaker to use],” Spitzer said. “We thought about milking a cow the fastest.” But when Winona County Auditor-Treasurer Chelsi Wilbright presented a brand new, freshly shuffled deck to the candidates, and they revealed their cards, they both turned up aces. The room broke out in laughter. The tie-breaker produced another tie. Although months-long campaigns were riding on this, Heim and Spitzer didn’t lose their sense of humor.
Fortunately, seconds before the draw, Wilbright and the candidates clarified what the rules would be if they drew the same card: Keep drawing until one person wins. So, the two drew again. This time, Spitzer turned up a king, Heim a three.
“Congratulations, Bill. You’ve got my support, buddy,” Heim said.
The result means that Spitzer will advance to face Josh Elsing, who led in the primary with 456 votes, in an August 8 special election. Spitzer is the former mayor of St. Charles and former Winona County Sheriff’s Office deputy currently working as a grant coordinator at Austin High School, encouraging students to make healthy choices and avoid drugs. Elsing, the former mayor of Altura and sitting Winona County Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, runs an agricultural business in St. Charles.
Heim could request a recount, but he said in an interview Friday that he won’t. “Absolutely not. We’re moving forward. I think Bill will do a great job,” he told the Post. “He gets 100% of my support ... He’ll look at all the issues that are out there and take the common sense approach [and do] what’s best for the people.”
Prior to the card draw, the Winona County Board of Canvass asked Wilbright about the process for double-checking the results before the board certified the vote totals. “As soon as we saw the tie we cross-checked everything that night and we re-cross-checked everything in the morning, and I am confident we have a tie,” Wilbright said. She explained that meant election administrators checked the paper tapes that record vote tallies for each voting machine. Prior to and after each election, officials test the voting machines to confirm they are properly recording votes. If a recount were requested, a hand count would be conducted.
County Board member Dwayne Voegeli said of serving on the Board of Canvass, “I thought it would be boring and perfunctory.” Not this time.
