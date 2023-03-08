by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona Port Authority will vote this Thursday on a three-month extension of its exclusive negotiations with developers toward building a mixed-use hotel-apartment building at 60 Main Street, which is currently a parking lot near Levee Park. The Port is in the process of analyzing financial information which could provide incentives to the developers.
The Port Authority has been in exclusive negotiations with the developers C.D. Smith Construction, Latsch Partnership, and Rivers Hospitality since February 2021. Since then, the Port has extended those rights three times, with the last extension being granted in June of last year, which is set to expire by the end of this month. An extension on Thursday would set a new deadline at the end of June.
Winona’s director of community development, Lucy McMartin, said the reason the Port Authority is looking to extend exclusivity for another three months is due to the city and developers crunching numbers, such as financial costs and interest rates. McMartin said that the Port Authority had also been working on transferring one parcel at the parking lot from the city to the Port.
The city continues to meet with developers. “We’re working with them on looking at what resources might be available to help fill the gap in projects that meet criteria for redevelopment,” McMartin said. “That includes TIF, redevelopment grants, environmental grants, et cetera. We’ve been working on that.”
TIF, which stands for tax increment financing, is a type of tax break that works by allowing developers to pay for the project with revenue that would have otherwise been used to pay taxes on the increased property value. The Port Authority passed a resolution last year to keep the doors open for TIF for the project and earmarked $250,000 to potentially assist with development costs.
The Port Authority is waiting to meet with consulting firm Baker Tilly to analyze financial information, McMartin said. She explained that inflation in construction prices and increased interest rates are part of the reason for the extension and factors the Port and developers are considering.
“The main reason we’re looking for a three-month extension and not a longer one is because we feel that we can have some of the numbers we’re looking at with our financial advisors prepared and vetted by them,” McMartin said. “The reason is that we have some of the numbers, [developers] are tweaking some, and we need to meet with our financial advisors, then meet with the developers.”
Latsch Building Development Managing Partner Peter Shortridge said that the development group is waiting for information from the Port Authority regarding potential bonding or other funding for the project.
McMartin said the developers haven’t submitted any updated plans for the project to the city, but that developers are continuing to work on plans for a mixed-use hotel, housing, and commercial property. In a previous press release from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), developers submitted plans for a $39 million six-story, 52-unit apartment building with 2,100 square feet of retail space, and a five-story, 68-room hotel with event space. CD Smith Senior VP Mike Krolczyk previously said those plans were not final for the site. The city and developers have not publicly released any designs of the project.
Previously, the Port Authority also announced that part of 58 Main Street — the site of the former Jefferson Pub and Grill — would be used for the project. In a past Port meeting, Shortridge said the historic building would likely be rehabilitated by opening a restaurant or developing it as an event center for a few hundred people.
The city was also awarded a $600,000 grant last year by DEED in order to clean up lead and other contaminants at the 60 Main site. The city was given a deadline to use the funds and decontaminate the site by June 2025, McMartin said. She added that the city has conducted initial environmental work and surveying of the site, such as soil vapors testing which measures volatile chemicals in the soil. The city has an approved response action plan to clean up the site, which could be implemented when developers begin to excavate the site, McMartin said.
Port Authority Commissioner Laurie Lucas said on Tuesday she is disappointed with the possibility of giving the developers another extension, with the vote on Thursday potentially being a fourth extension. Lucas was the sole dissenter when the Port last voted to extend the project’s exclusivity, reasoning that the developers have had plenty of time to begin work on the site. She believes the city has done everything it can on its end of the project, but she added that she hasn’t decided how she’s going to vote during the meeting.
The Port Authority’s meeting to vote on another possible extension will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.
“When you’re redeveloping property, like in this case, it tends to be more expensive than just going on to a green-field area,” McMartin said. “So, we have to look at different resources so that we can compete, too, for development projects like other cities do.”
