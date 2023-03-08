Map from Winona County, Schneider Geospatial

The properties in yellow are part of the planned 60 Main project. A hotel-apartment complex is proposed at the large parking lot north of the Winona 7 cinema. The city purchased property from HBC west of Main Street to provide parking for the project. The former Jefferson's Pub and Grill property east of Center Street may be developed as an event space for the hotel, developers said.