by ALEXANDRA RETTER
For the class of 2022, the graduation rate rose significantly and nearly doubled at the Winona Area Learning Center (ALC). The increase followed years of low graduation rates at the ALC that caused the state to step in to support the school’s improvement. Now, a plan is being finalized for how the ALC will work to improve graduation rates, drawing on some actions Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) has already been taking.
WAPS describes the ALC as offering a “second chance at learning” for students; it functions as an alternative to the Winona Senior High School.
Regarding what contributed to the increase in graduation rates at the ALC, Superintendent Annette Freiheit said in April, “I do believe that the staff and the leadership continue to work on the implementation of systems that help support and monitor our students to make sure they’re staying on track for graduation.”
The ALC graduation rate increased substantially, from 34.4% in 2021 to 60.8% in 2022. The 2022 graduation rate is also far greater than the 2020 graduation rate of 17.9% and the 2019 graduation rate of 18%. Those low graduation rates led to the state step in. A public high school with a four-year graduation rate below 67% overall receives state support.
One school year after the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) began working with the ALC, district staff and MDE officials are finalizing a plan for improving graduation rates. At the ALC, Principal Jolene Danca is working with a representative from an MDE Regional Center of Excellence (RCE) on a plan for improving graduation rates, Freiheit said in June. Danca did not respond to requests for comment.
Additionally, the state identified Jefferson Elementary School as needing support based on the state exam scores of students in special education programming. The RCE representative is also working with Jefferson Elementary School Principal Jay Woller and Special Education Director Sarah Knudsen on a plan for that elementary school, Freiheit said.
Freiheit said that at the ALC, the school has worked for a few years on improving attendance, and she would like that to be in the school’s plan. “Because as long as they’re in the building and doing the learning, they’re going to be successful,” Freiheit said. Another area for the plan, she said, is continuing to work on ensuring students know what courses they need to complete to graduate.
One strategy Freiheit said she would want to include in the plan at Jefferson is using a software program called Goalbook to help special education teachers write goals for students and track students’ progress. The district has also started using that program districtwide, she said. “And I think that is a key piece, as we look at special education in that building and supporting those teachers,” she said.
Freiheit cited the district’s ongoing work to implement Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) as another strategy for the plans at the ALC and Jefferson. Through MTSS, teachers strive to provide high-quality instruction to all students, then identify extra help or enrichment they can provide to students, based on student need.
The plans will probably need to be in place by next fall, Freiheit said. “I think the real key things that we want to see are really clear systems that can be responsive to the student need, so we’re intervening at the right time or early enough,” she said. She said much of what will be in the plans, such as MTSS, are programs that WAPS is already working on, so it is a matter of completing paperwork for the state to show that the district’s work matches strategies MDE recommends.
The RCE representative will continue to support WAPS over the next few years as the district implements the plans, Freiheit said.
