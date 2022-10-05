by CESAR SALAZAR
A crisp, cool breeze is in the air as the leaves are turning bright orange and yellow. The time for apple pies and warm sweatshirts is here and everyone’s favorite season is upon us: election season.
In the race for an at-large seat on the Winona City Council, incumbent Michelle Alexander faces contender Jerome Christenson.
Alexander has held a seat on the City Council for 12 years. Alexander also is a member of various boards, commissions, and nonprofits including the Winona Port Authority, Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, and the Winona Comprehensive Plan Update Committee. Alexander owns a local property management and real estate company, which she has helped build up with her father for the past 22 years. She is experienced in managing finances, running her own company, as well as being on council for over a decade
Christenson has been a journalist and editor in Winona and the region for the last 40 years. He also sits on the Transformative Projects subcommittee for the city’s comprehensive plan update. Jerome believes his time reporting on City Council meetings, city affairs, and city officials over the past few decades allowed him to get a good handle on the community’s issues and directions. As a journalist, he’s spent time listening to people and elected officials to gather details on plans, policies, and local issues.
Public Safety Building and Community Center
The City Council canceled its plans to build a new police-fire-community-center building at the East Rec Center (ERC) on September 19. Christenson and Alexander both originally voiced some support for the proposal; Alexander ultimately voted to scrap it. With the proposal at an end, the council will have to grapple with how to proceed with a future public safety building and the community center.
Originally, Christenson voiced his support for the Winona Police Department during the July 5 City Council public hearing regarding the proposal to build the police-fire station at the ERC, saying that the ERC was important but could ultimately be relocated.
Christenson said that the last resolution from September 19 did not address the community’s needs. “There was nothing in that resolution that addressed improving our situation,” he said. He believes that the city could be looking at ways to improve the existing Friendship Center and ERC, as well as address adequate playground spaces in the city.
Christenson believes that combining the police and fire stations — sans the community center — is going to be the best course of action for the city in order to appeal to the state legislature for state funding. “If we’re going to get bonding funding, the state’s made it very clear that this is going to have to be combined,” he said. “It only makes sense … There’s efficiency in having a joint facility, and no reason not to.”
In regard to supporting the proposal to build the police-fire station at the ERC, Alexander said, “To be fair, I would never say no, that I wouldn’t do it there, but it just never got that far. I think what I’m saying is I was intrigued by the idea, but if the community doesn’t want it, that’s an easy no.”
Alexander believes that the community center and public safety building should be two separate projects. She believes the police and fire departments could be either together or separate. “I think ultimately, we're looking at a location for police and fire, whether it's together or separate,” she said. “The ERC will stay where it is, and if that takes on a broader role of a community center, that can be part of the discussion, but that would not be part of the public safety building.”
Priorities and projects
The city has an expansive wishlist of projects that, while they would be great for community members, would be very expensive for the city to develop all at once. Some projects, such as the community center, have been on the city’s to-do list for years, while others have been more recent ideas.
“The parks are really important to me,” Alexander said about the city’s project priorities. She continued, “But to add to that, I push[ed] for a parks plan, because you can see that if you don't stay on top of those projects, you fall behind, and the cost becomes astronomically higher than it needs to be. So I want to keep addressing the parks we have.”
Alexander would also like to bring the city’s road repair work back to its $1 million budget and address housing and the movement of trucks through the city.
“I think that the clearest indication we're going to get on that is going to be coming out of our comprehensive planning process,” Christenson said in regard to which projects the city should prioritize. “The comprehensive plan subcommittees are working on detailed recommendations for land use, housing, [and] economic development across the board. I'm really looking forward to seeing what comes out of that process. To me, what's already developed is that housing is coming out as a real priority.”
Christenson believes that the city should be looking at affordable housing in the city by leveraging federal, state, and private funding. He also said that the city could rehab housing, and modify zoning laws and ordinances governing housing restrictions and parking requirements to encourage the development of multi-unit housing. Other projects the city could work on are projects related to high-volume retail to promote Winona as a destination city, which in turn would invigorate small businesses with the influx of people, he said.
Balancing the budget
The 2023 city budget does not fund a lot of new projects and largely maintains the current services the city already provides. Even with such a status quo budget, the city officials and staff are still planning to increase the city’s tax levy by 9.5 percent simply to cover the increased costs of operating the city.
“We’ve suffered from budget cutting,” Christenson said. “We’ve lost good people, high-quality people, over the last couple of years. Its expertise is the essence of what the city can do.”
“No business has improved upon itself simply by cutting its budget,” Christenson said about the city’s budget and increased tax levy. “If we’re going to move forward as a community and meet our needs and obligations as a community, we have to have adequate services, facilities, and personnel … No one’s personal budget has stayed stable over the past eight to 10 years; everybody’s going up. It’s not just unrealistic, but destructive, to think that our community spending can stay dollar-amount or percentage-amount stable in the wake of increased needs.”
Christenson explained that the city should be creative when looking at its revenue streams: The city could augment taxes with grant and partnership funding for some projects or ideas.
“We are making up for poor budgeting in the last six years,” Alexander said. “We have to do the 9.4 percent [tax levy increase].” She continued, “I don't think we can cut more programs. If we were going to cut down on the budget, it's people, not programs, that we would have lost. I think we're as lean as we can really afford to be and still provide services to the community.”
“Our goal is to get back to that in the next few years to work back to more hours and more staff on the programs that people love, but it needs to be incremental,” Alexander said. “We can't come back out with a 25 percent tax increase. I think we have to do it gradually and assess where the tax base is in relation to the tax rate.”
